‘Indict Fauci’? Rand Paul ‘will be sending’ criminal referral to DOJ

by WorldTribune Staff, July 22, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday said he is sending a criminal referral on Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice because Fauci “lied to Congress.”

The Kentucky Republican’s announcement came hours after his tense exchange with Fauci during a Senate hearing on Covid-19 during which Paul argued that Fauci has continually denied that funds from an agency he directs were used in gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab widely suspected of being the origin point of Covid.

It has been widely reported that the National Institutes of Health had funded the potentially dangerous research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci denied having lied before Congress: “I have not lied before Congress. I have never lied. Certainly not before Congress. Case closed.”

“I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” Paul told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said firing Fauci would not be good enough.

Fauci should be indicted, Greene said Wednesday in appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

