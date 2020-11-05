In your face: Rampant election fraud incident reports still rolling in

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2020

While much of America was asleep in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4, Democrats were hard at work — trying to steal the 2020 election, many analysts and election monitors are saying. There is abundant evidence to back up those charges of blatant irregularities.

A woman monitoring the ballot counting in Detroit has asserted that at least 130,000 ballots, all for Joe Biden, were brought to the counting facility in three vehicles at 4 a.m., independent media have reported. The corporate and social media giants have suppressed such reports.

The vote monitor’s report corroborates videos and photos from Kellye SoRelle, a Texas lawyer and member of Lawyers for Trump, who filmed vehicles pull up and unload large coolers and suitcases onto wagons and roll them into the counting facility’s secure area (as seen in this video posted to YouTube.

In a testimonial originally posted to Facebook Live, the vote monitor in Detroit says that people who were counting ballots throughout the evening were ready to shut down when a white van, a Chrysler 300 and a Ferarri pulled up with over 130,000 additional ballots.

“As they started counting the ballots, he was astonished that every single ballot, literally 100 percent of 130,000 ballots, were all Biden ballots that hadn’t been delivered to the precinct before the cut off time,” she explained. “We literally have people that watched it happen. We have poll challengers that have been barred from being able to go into this room to challenge ballots. We’ve had GOP members removed from the room.”

“It’s really heartbreaking that this is what we have stooped to and allowed as a country,” the vote monitor said. “It is disgusting what is happening in Detroit. It’s about major fraud on a major scale… that was very well organized.”

As expected, those complicit in what was, and is still, unfolding attempted to silence the news. The major media ignored it and anyone who pointed out the suspicious activity on Twitter was censored.

“Something strange happened in the dead of the night. In both Michigan and Wisconsin, vote dumps early Wednesday morning showed 100 percent of the votes going for Biden and zero percent — that’s zero, so not even one vote — for Trump,” John Daniel Davidson, political editor of the Federalist, noted.

Michigan

The dead of night vote dump in Michigan saw Biden pick up 138,339 votes. President Donald Trump picked up zero.

According to Decision Desk HQ, the votes for Biden were the result of a “data error” from a “file created by the state that we ingested.” When the state noticed the “error” it updated its count, which somehow gave 138,339 votes to Biden and zero to Trump.

The vote dump is now being reported as the result of an alleged “typo”, an extra zero that was tacked onto Biden’s vote total in Shiawassee County. But it appears the error was discovered only independent media and other Twitter users “noted how insane and suspicious the vote totals looked, and demanded an investigation that uncovered what was either a typo or an incredibly clumsy attempt to boost Biden’s vote count,”Davidson noted.

Also in Michigan, was the inexplicable results from Antrim County. Between 1884 and 2016, Antrim County voters selected Republican candidates in 32 of the 34 national elections. Trump won the county by 50 percent in 2016.

When the unofficial results were posted Wednesday morning, Biden was in the lead in Antrim County by 3,200 votes. County clerk Sheryl Guy said the results were “apparently skewed” and the information was pulled from the county’s website. Officials said the company that makes the software is cooperating with the county to help find out why the counts did not match.

Wisconsin

Biden miraculously overcame a 4.1-point Trump lead in the middle of the night thanks to vote dumps in which he got—you guessed it—100 percent of the votes and Trump got zero.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign demanded a full recount in Wisconsin, citing “reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.”







Also suspicious are reports that Wisconsin had 89 percent voter turnout for the 2020 election. The previous record turnout for Wisconsin, in 2004, was 73 percent. Turnout in 2016 was 67 percent.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the Democrats’ “scheme to steal the election is a bit different,” Davidson noted. “Rather than vote dumps that impossibly go 100 percent to Biden, Pennsylvania is relying on the Democratic Secretary of State’s plan to count indisputably late mail-in ballots as though they were received on Election Day — even if they have no postmark.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rubber-stamped the plan, which cited the need for “equitable relief” to address mail delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Note that this isn’t just about ballots that come in after Election Day, but about ballots that come in after Election Day that don’t even have a postmark — that is, there is no way to tell when the ballots were mailed, or from where,” Davidson pointed out.

Georgia

On election night Trump had what was believed to be an insurmountable lead. Biden could not overcome it even with mail in ballots and massive voter fraud. Around 11 p.m., the state decided to shut down counting with no information reported on who made that decision or why it occurred.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that with 94 percent of the votes counted Trump had lead of 102,823. By the time 98 percent of the votes were counted, Trump’s lead had somehow shrank to only 18,098. That means that in 24 hours the Democrats picked up 73 of the votes counted. Out of 187,027 votes counted in 24 hours, 135,876 of these votes were given to Biden.

Independent media reported that Democrats were going door-to-door to have voters “fix” their mail-in ballots. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit.

Nevada

Republicans have been barred from monitoring the count, the state’s former attorney general told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday.

“Let me first say we believe we have a path to victory, but the Democrats have absolutely stacked the deck against us in this election,” Adam Laxalt said. “They’ve changed this election inside 90 days and as votes are being counted and America thinks that with all these mail-in ballots, that you think you have people watching that counting going on, we are still not allowed to watch the signature-matching. We are not allowed to challenge any of those signatures. So, they switch us to this new system, and they give us no right to be sure that only legal voters count. As America knows, those that stayed up like me all night — they dumped these at 3 a.m. They counted through the middle of the night.”







“They’re counting all day today,” Laxalt continued. “And we’re still having to wait until tomorrow. And we are still right at this second, not in that door. And I warned them about this — that if it came down to Nevada, we’d finally get people to pay attention to the fact that the Democrats didn’t give us this right, and a judge agreed that we weren’t entitled to this right. Of course, we disagreed with that, and we’re still fighting that. But just for your viewers, that has to be quite startling that almost 400,000 votes were cast last night, and there was no observation, no transparency. And you know, we’re supposed to just trust but not be able to verify.”

Laxalt said if changes were not made to the state’s mail-in voting system 90 days prior to the election Trump would have won “convincingly.”

“There is no question that Donald Trump would have won Nevada last night convincingly if we did not move to mail-in ballots,” he added. “And again, we don’t know how bad voters there are in this giant stack. We also know there are likely to be dead voters. There are likely to be people that have moved out of Las Vegas but found their ballots were still cast. So we’re looking into all of this, but it’s just astounding when you watch the news commentary last night about this. They keep acting these systems are foolproof, and there’s no way that any improper voter can get through. And it is just simply not true.”

