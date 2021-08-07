In white-hot rant Mark Levin reminds GOP the ‘I word’ is for Biden, not Trump

Special to WorldTribune, August 6, 2021

Radio talk show host Mark Levin’s new book, American Marxism, might seem a little philosophical and ideological.

Yes.

It is also in high demand. 700,000 copies have sold in its first three weeks.

That does not mean the “great one” is happy. On Aug. 4, he gave House and Senate Republicans their marching orders:

This might be the most legendary Levin rant ever. Absolutely SAVAGE. pic.twitter.com/dfsNtp1MOB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2021