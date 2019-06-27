In speech to Faith and Freedom Coalition, Trump vows to fight for evangelicals

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2019

In an address to the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference on June 26, President Donald Trump said his administration is “fighting for all Americans and we are embracing the faith community. When I asked for your support in 2016, Americans of faith were under assault. But the shameful attempt to suppress religious believers ended the day I took the oath of office.”

Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, told host Laura Ingraham on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” that the president, in his speech, “never gave a scripture verse, he talked about his heart, shared their values, he didn’t try to be somebody he wasn’t.”

Of Trump’s critics who say he doesn’t exemplify Christian values, Reed said: “They have become everything that they’ve accused us of being for decades, they are the ones who are condemning and judgmental. We are the ones who are forgiving and believing in redemption.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments