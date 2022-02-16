In first two months of 2022, Democrat-led House has been in session just 14 days

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 16, 2022

The U.S. inflation rate reached another four-decade high last month, accelerating to a 7.5 percent annual rate.

Americans are hurting and Congress is not working for them.

Literally.

In the first two months of 2022, the Nancy Pelosi-led House of Representatives has been in session for votes for just 14 days.

The Democrat-majority House was in session for 7 days in January and 7 days in February, according to the House Majority Leader’s calendar.

The House will be out of session for the remainder of February.

Working hard for the American people? More like hardly working for the American people.

During the time it actually was in session over the past two months, the House was mostly considering legislation that is not popular with the American public.

The House passed legislation in January that would federalize elections. The bill came to a halt in the 50-50 Senate due to Republican opposition and Democrats’ failure to kill the filibuster.

Pelosi continues to play up Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better monstrosity which the majority of Americans do not support.

The House is also considering legislation that would ban lawmakers from trading individual stock and is weighing whether to extend the stock ban to the spouses of lawmakers. Buried in that legislation is a provision that could save lawmakers millions of dollars worth of capital gains taxes.

Under the legislation, Congress members would be able convert their stocks into broad-based investment funds or Treasury bonds while deferring any capital gains taxes until they sell off the new assets — and if they die before selling the assets, the taxes would be waived. So, as the lawmakers have set it up, the tax savings could potentially outweigh any profits they would have made from trading individual stocks.

So, when they are working, wealthy Congress members are figuring out ways to make themselves more wealthy (or, at least, offset any possible loss of that wealth) as Americans pay more an more for basic necessities.

Hardly working.

