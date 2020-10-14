In endorsing Trump, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal slams Biden’s ‘pandering’ to Latinos

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2020

In a viral video posted to social media, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight Jorge Masvidal details why is voting for President Donald Trump and why he rejects Joe Biden.

“The Democrats just think that they’re entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them,” Masvidal, aka “Gamebred Fighter”, said. “We sure as hell don’t.”

Masvidal noted: “Now, I’m a professional athlete and I’ve been one for most of my life so I’ve always seen things through a sports lens. That makes Donald Trump our head coach and before the global pandemic we were winning Super Bowls.

“And when you’re winning Super Bowls, you don’t fire the coach. It doesn’t matter if you don’t like the plays he runs, the players he puts on the field, or what he says on Twitter.

“You sure as hell don’t replace him for another coach who’s been in the business for 47 years at every level and never won a f—ing game.”

Masvidal, a 35-year-old Miami native born to a Cuban father and Peruvian mother, said Democrats have failed to produce the results for Latino communities that they have promised over the years.

“They gotta show us what they can do for us — what they can do for our communities,” he said. “We’re not gonna buy the same ‘woof tickets’ and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not gonna happen.”

Masvidal accused Biden of pandering for the Latino vote.

“You know what else is not gonna work for them?” Masvidal said of Biden and the Democrats, “playing ‘Despacito’ on your cellphone to pander to us. Hell no. You gotta give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders.”

Despacito, a song by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee, has more than 2.5 billion views on YouTube. Biden played it on his phone during a campaign stop in Florida.

Masvidal said the choice for voters in November is a clear one.

“We either re-elect President Trump and keep America great,” he said, “or we let Joe Biden destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen.”

Masvidal holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at 5 seconds. According to UFC.com, he is number four in the UFC welterweight rankings.

