In another Trump win, Cuba opens economy

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2021

In a victory for President Donald Trump over the communist Castro regime, Cuba announced it is opening up nearly all economic activity on the island to some form of private enterprise.

“Cuba has announced it will allow private businesses to operate in most sectors in what is a major reform to its state-controlled economy,” the BBC reported on Feb. 7.

Cuba’s economy was hit hard by U.S. sanctions imposed by Trump combined with the covid pandemic.

Last year, the communist nation’s economy shrank by 11 percent – its worst decline in almost three decades – and Cubans have been facing shortages of basic goods, the report said.

The BBC “just admitted that government control stifles the economy and that that’s a bad thing,” Bryan Preston noted in a Feb. 8 op-ed for PJ Media.

“Here’s a wild thought,” Preston wrote. “With Harris-Biden in the White House pushing their transformative executive orders, it’s possible that in the near future both Vietnam and Cuba will be more actually capitalist than the United States of America under Democrat rule.”

As Democrats “in the allegedly capitalist United States lurch ever more socialist, one of the last holdouts from the Soviet communist sphere is abandoning the revolution,” Preston noted. “AOC will be crushed if someone reads this to her. And what about Bernie and his bros?”

Preston continued: “Who am I kidding? They still think socialism is fine, it just hasn’t been tried by the right people yet. It hasn’t been branded as ‘equity’ and pitched in Instagram videos by a millennial politician up to now. That’s basically the 21st Century version of Fidel Castro’s long-winded tirades, but still. AOC has that ‘it factor,’ according to the media.

In 2015, then-President Barack Obama and Cuban dictator Raul Castro agreed to normalize relations.

But Obama’s efforts were rolled back by Trump, who saw Obama’s move as an appeasement of Castro’s communist regime.

Joe Biden has previously signaled that he wants to improve U.S.-Cuban relations but observers say it is not clear how high it might be on his priority list.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media