In 2020 Fauci tried to spoil Thanksgiving; This year who can afford it?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2021

Last year, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans that large gatherings on Thanksgiving could be Covid superspreader events. This year, many Americans may not be able to afford such gatherings.

Even The New York Times admitted: “Thanksgiving 2021 could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday.”

Team Biden policies are largely responsible for the inflation that has food prices at their highest level in a decade, critics say.

“Democrats backed up a gravy train of spending that’s made life so expensive, working families can’t even afford to celebrate the holidays this year. Family budgets are being pushed to the brink, and voters will quit House Democrats cold turkey because of it,” said Calvin Moore, Congressional Leadership Fund communications director.

The price of the Thanksgiving meal in 2020 under President Donald Trump was the lowest in 10 years — $46.90 for a gathering of 10.

That cost will be much higher under Bidenomics in 2021.

In August, the National Turkey Federation and other industry groups warned that a national supply of “nutritious and affordable animal protein” could be scant this Thanksgiving due to shutdowns, supply chain disruptions and a dwindling skilled labor force which occurred after Biden was installed in office.

“We need lawmakers willing to have tough conversations to solve this problem and jump-start rural America’s recovery from the pandemic,” the groups said in an open letter on Aug. 16 — signed by the National Turkey Federation, American Sheep Industry Association, Catfish Farmers of America, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council, North American Meat Institute, the Catfish Institute and United Egg Producers.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted: “Turkey shortages before Thanksgiving. Well, of course, the other turkeys of which there’s no shortage have their spin at the ready.”

Ingraham said the media is going all out to shield Team Biden.

“The media are openly trying to dismiss Americans’ concerns, they’re telling us to lower our expectations. In other words, you’ve just been spoiled with all this American dream thing and all good life. Forget it. Just lower your expectations. That’s why that way, Biden always wins,” she said.

“Things are falling apart because the Democrats are carrying out a vicious assault on our economy and our freedoms because they loathe our system and they love European-style socialism. To remake America they must break America,” Ingraham said.

And, for those driving over the Thanksgiving holiday, the average price per gallon of gas nationwide is now $3.37 according to GasBuddy.com. On Nov. 1, 2020, the price was $2.07.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief