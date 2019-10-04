Impeachment trainwreck: The growing list of reasons Trump fans are chortling

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2019

Car by car, the Democrats’ impeachment train is careening off the tracks, prominent thought leaders are saying.

Breitbart’s John Nolte noted that the “desperate conspiracy orchestrated by the Deep State, Democrats, and the media to take out the Bad Orange Man” via the Ukraine scandal is unraveling by the day.

“And this one was truly desperate: poorly planned from the beginning, and so poorly executed that every one of the conspirators, especially Rep. Adam Schiff, CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Jake Tapper, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell, sound like used car salesman with one day left to hit their monthly quota.”

Tapper tweeted on Oct. 3: “Breaking — A source familiar with the investigation prompted by the whistleblower tells me that the “indicia of bias of an arguable political bias on the part“ of the whistleblower referred to by the Intel Community IG, is that the whistleblower is a Registered Democrat.”

“I’m shocked? SHOCKED! Never saw this coming,” former Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted in response.

Prior to departing Washington for Florida on Oct. 3, President Donald Trump stopped to chat with the media.

“You know, it’s not just Ukraine. The Chinese should be looking into Joe Biden too! I mean, there’s $1.5 billion of funny money there,” the president said. “The Chinese government ought to be looking into the Bidens.”

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noted: “Of course, the Washington media and everybody said, ‘Grab me the vapors! Oh, my God. Oh, my God.’ Now the headlines are, ‘Trump is recruiting the Chinese! Trump is so bad! He asked the Ukrainians to do his dirty work, and that’s not enough. Now he’s asking the ChiComs to do his dirty work!.’ ”

“This is the reason you love Trump,” Limbaugh said. “This president, the point is, will not be intimidated. Whatever it is that upsets them, he doubles down on it, and gives ’em another dose of it while telling the truth.”

The Washington establishment, Limbaugh said, “is going nuts. They’re going nuts! ‘How could he do this?’ But this is the stuff he does that just coalesces his support with his voters and his base. This is the stuff he does that they love. This is the pushback. This is the real guy who says what he really thinks unfiltered, that makes Trump so approachable and likable to so many people.”

Limbaugh continued: “What better way to inform the American people that the Bidens have a corruption problem in China, too, than to simply accuse them of it and let the media carry the water? The media’s now telling everybody that Biden and his son have been accused of corruption in China! They don’t know they’re doing that. What the media thinks they’re doing is destroying Trump. They’re making fun of Trump. ‘Listen to this latest silly allegation from Trump!’ But they’re reporting it.”

The president they so revile, Limbaugh said, “has found a way to get into the mainstream news cycle that Biden and his kid have a corrupt deal in China. The media think that what they’re doing is telling the country how odd and screwball and unfit Trump is. What the media is really doing is telling the country how dirty the Bidens are. Trump is playing them, I think, almost like a Stradivarius here.”

Breitbart’s Nolte fired off a list of how the get-Trump Ukraine scandal is unraveling on the Deep State, Democrats and their media allies:

1. Schiff busted: That the chair of the House Intelligence Committee was caught lying about his contacts with this phony Deep State “whistleblower” is the least surprising thing about any of this. Of course he was working with the fake whistleblower to fabricate this non-scandal. Of course he lied about it. Of course other Democrats were involved. Of course the establishment media were in on it.

Schiff told MSNBC: “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to. But I’m sure the whistleblower has concerns that he has not been advised, as the law requires, by the Inspector General or the Director of National Intelligence just as to how he is to communicate with Congress.”

Schiff did appear to lie here in previously saying that his office had not spoken directly with the whistleblower. But if you care more about this stuff than the actual substance of the whistleblower complaint than you’re being a hack.

For reasons no one should have to explain, the whistleblower rules make it painfully clear you keep the politicians out of this process. But Schiff was brought in early so the complaint would be a bulletproof roadmap for an impeachment hearing.

2. Hearsay, hearsay, hearsay: Everyone is arguing the whistleblower’s complaint is weak because it is all based on second and third-hand information. No, this is exactly wrong. That was The Plan. That was always The Plan.

Schiff, the media, and the Deep State deliberately went this route because it means witnesses hauled before an impeachment inquiry are immediately put on defense, have to prove a negative, have to prove they did not do or say something without meeting their accuser — the whistleblower.

This is already backfiring, though, because of the things the phony whistleblower got wrong — like who was on the call with Trump and what exactly was said. And this is all thanks to reporting from new media and Trump out-maneuvering his enemies by releasing the transcript of the call in question and the full whistleblower complaint.

3. Deep State changed whistleblower rules: Oddly enough, until recently, a whistleblower complaint required first-hand as opposed to second- and third-hand knowledge. Gee, wonder why those rules were suddenly changed…?

4. Quid pro ah, no: The phony whistleblower told us Trump would threaten Ukraine with the withholding of crucial U.S. aid unless Ukraine agreed to help him politically — which, oddly enough, is exactly what Joe Biden did. Instead, as the transcript of the phone call proves, it was Ukraine’s president who brought up the issue of corruption and all Trump did was ask him to look into Biden’s threat to withhold U.S. aid if Ukraine refused to fire a prosecutor who was digging into the energy company that hired Biden’s son Hunter for $50,000 a month — a month! — even though Hunter knows nothing about Ukraine or energy.

5. Quid pro uh, oh: It gets worse! When the call took place, Ukraine was still fully expecting the U.S. to keep sending aid. Even the far-left BuzzFeed has been forced to admit this. How can there be a threat or quid pro quo when Ukraine thought it was still raining American dollars? There can’t be, so the whistleblower lied.

6. Australia: The media recycling an old nothingburger into a bombshell made it pretty obvious the Ukraine hoax was already running on fumes just a few days after it launched.

7. The cover up and the secret server: Did you hear that Trump — whom the walls are closing in on — tried to hide his call with Ukraine on a secret server so that he could cover up all his threats and quid pro quodom? Nolte added: Not to keep tooting my own horn, but *toot* I toldja we’d find out Obama used the same “secret server” and … lo and behold.

8. Victim says he was not victimized: We’re told that the victim in all of this is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was threatened, strong-armed, and blackmailed by Trump. Only the transcript of the phone call says that didn’t happen, and…So does the victim.

9. Biden lies and lies and lies and then lies again: What the Deep State, the media, and Democrats saw in this whole debacle was a two-fer: 1) get Trump and 2) save Biden from the brewing Ukraine scandal involving his rent-seeking son Hunter. Well, we already know part one has imploded, but somehow part two has imploded even more.

All this failed coup attempt has done is to put a glaring spotlight on Joe and Hunter and Hunter’s $50,000 a month — a month! — salary to sit on the board of a company he knows nothing about in a country he knows nothing about.

And then there is the video of Joe Biden bragging about his successful quid pro quo, his threat to withhold aid from Ukraine if a prosecutor investigating his son’s company was not fired.

And then there’s the 2014 bombshell photograph of then-Vice President Joe golfing with Hunter and a board member of the Ukraine company that hired Hunter for $50,000 a month — a month! — even though Joe assured us just last month he had never-ever-ever-ever “spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

10. Look at all the fake news: Just like with the Russia collusion hoax, the fake media are using fake news to cover up the fact that this is all a lie, a con, a hoax, a grift…On top of that hilariously desperate Australia thing, there was ABC News lying about an adviser to Ukraine’s president saying the “Biden issue” was a “precondition” to any phone calls with Trump.

Well, except for the fact that there was no precondition and the source was not an adviser, great work ABC! And then the far-left Washington Post reported that Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence threatened to resign over all of this. Well, except for the fact he didn’t, great work Washington Post!

11. Jake Tapper revs up his hoax machine: Watching Jake Tapper melt down and scream lies at Trump supporters is always a dead giveaway that the hoax is unraveling: The Ukrainian prosecutor was not investigating Hunter Biden’s company when Joe Biden got him fired!!!!

Well, except for the fact that this same prosecutor signed an affidavit under penalty of perjury saying he was investigating Hunter Biden’s company when Tapper’s precious Joe got him fired, great work Jakester!

