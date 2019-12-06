Impeachageddon: President Trump’s approval jumps 3 points, key Democrats melt down

by WorldTribune Staff, December 6, 2019

On Dec. 5, the same day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Democrats will proceed with articles of impeachment, President Donald Trump’s approval rating surged to its highest level in more than two months.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 52 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of the president’s job performance, while 47 percent disapprove, a three percentage point improvement from the previous day, when 49 percent approved and 50 percent disapproved.

Trump’s approval is the highest daily number since the 53 percent approval number of Sept. 24.

Contrast that with the latest Gallup numbers on congressional approval, which is at a paltry 24 percent — 72 percent disapprove of the job Congress is doing. But that body of the government poses a threat to the president. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Friday said he knew of a handful of Republicans considering a vote against the president. “It’s a small list, on one hand,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Dec. 5 was notable not only for the rise in Trump’s approval rating, but for the very public meltdowns of prominent Democrats Pelosi and Joe Biden.

During a press conference, James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting asked Pelosi if she hated Trump. The Democrat from California then invoked her alleged Catholic faith, insisiting she does not hate anyone and, in fact, “prayed for the president all the time.”

Pelosi made the comment after she had begun walking off the stage at the end of her press briefing, walked toward the reporter, and pointed at him with her finger.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said. “I don’t hate anybody. Not anybody in this world. So don’t you accuse me of hate.”

Pelosi, who has described Trump as a “coward” and “cruel” for policies she disagrees with, stepped back to the microphone at the podium and continued her response: “And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me,” she said. “I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is full, a heart full of love, and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time.

“So don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that,” Pelosi said.

Bishop Thomas Wenski has weighed in on Pelosi’s claims that she can support abortion and still be Catholic.

Wenski wrote: “In late August, the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, appeared on Meet the Press. In order to justify her support of abortion as a Catholic, she misrepresented the history and the nature of the authentic teaching of the Catholic Church on abortion. On behalf of all the bishops, Cardinal Rigali, chair of our committee on Pro-Life Activities, and Bishop Lori, chair of our committee on Doctrine, issued a statement refuting Ms. Pelosi’s attempt to justify the unjustifiable. No one can legitimately argue that support for abortion can be reconciled with the moral teachings of the Church.”

While Pelosi was invoking her alleged Catholicism on Dec. 5, 77-year-old Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden was fat-shaming an 83-year-old man and challenging him to a push-up contest.

During an Iowa town hall, the man said to Biden: “I’m not a Republican. I’ve got two problems with you. One, is you’re damn near as old as I am. You’re too old. I’m 83 and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did [inaudible.]”

The man continued: “But on the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. … In order to get access for the president … you’re selling access to the president just like he was.”

A livid Biden called the man a “damn liar,” then proclaimed: “Look, the reason I’m running is because I’ve been around a long time and I know more than most people and I can get things done. And you want to check my shape? Let’s do push-ups together man, let’s run, let’s do whatever you wanna do.”

Although his campaign denied it, many observers said Biden was obviously fat-shaming the 83-year-old who did not appear to be in the same “shape” as Biden.

Before surrendering the microphone, the 83-year-old said to Biden: “I’m not voting for you.”

Biden responded: “Well, I knew you weren’t voting for me, man,” Biden said. “You think I thought you’d stand up and vote for me? You’re too old to vote for me.”

Trump on Thursday challenged House Democrats to impeach him “fast” and hand the process over to the Senate, where he threatened to seek testimony from from House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and Pelosi.

Trump tweeted: “The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy.”

“Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate and so that our Country can get back to business,” he continued. “We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is.”

Trump added: “I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported on Dec. 5 that Hunter Biden will have to turn over five years of financial records in his paternity battle against his baby mama Lunden Roberts.

Roberts, who claims Hunter Biden is the father of her 16-month-old child, will have to disclose her stripper tips from the Washington, D.C. club where the two met, Judge Don McSpadden, who is presiding over the court in Batesville, Arkansas, ruled.

Roberts lives in Southside, Arkansas.

The court is expected to decide all matters in the case at the next hearing, expected for Jan. 7.

The judge made it clear he wants the case over quickly. “I do not want to have this [drag] out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion. I anticipate paternity as well as custody, support and visitation being established at our next hearing,” he wrote.

