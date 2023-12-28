‘Impeachable offense’? Oversight Committee investigating whether Joe, Hunter conspired to ‘obstruct’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 28, 2023

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan say the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden has expanded to include the question of whether Biden “corruptly sought to influence or obstruct” Congress by keeping his son Hunter from attending a closed-door interview.

Comer and Jordan said comments made by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggesting Joe Biden was aware in advance of his son’s plan to give a press conference on Dec. 13 rather than attend his transcribed interview as required by subpoena necessitated the expansion.

Joe Biden “had advanced awareness” that Hunter Biden “would defy the Committees’ subpoenas,” Comer and Jordan wrote in a Dec. 27 letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel. That awareness, Comer and Jordan continued, raises the question of whether Joe Biden “corruptly sought to influence or obstruct the Committees’ proceeding by preventing, discouraging, or dissuading his son from complying with the Committees’ subpoenas.”

“Such conduct could constitute an impeachable offense,” Comer and Jordan added.

Federal law 18 U.S.C. §1505 criminalizes the obstruction of proceedings before departments, agencies, and congressional committees. The law carries a range of penalties including fines, and between five and eight years imprisonment.

Comer and Jordan said Joe Biden’s past statements about his family’s business dealings have proven to be false, adding more reason to investigate whether there has been a “conspiracy to obstruct” the impeachment inquiry.

Just days before Hunter Biden was scheduled to appear for his deposition, Joe Biden had claimed he had not interacted with any of his son’s business partners.

“This is false,” Comer and Jordan said. Joe Biden “has met with, spoken to, and received money sourced from his son’s foreign business partners.”

The letter demands the White House turn over by Jan. 10 all documents and communications that were:

• Sent or received by White House employees regarding Hunter Biden’s deposition, including but not limited to communications with Hunter Biden and his lawyers; and

• Sent or received by White House employees regarding Joe Biden’s statement about his family’s business associates on December 6, 2023.

