Illegal from Honduras charged with raping 14-year-old Louisiana girl

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 3, 2024

An illegal alien from Honduras has been arrested for raping a 14-year-old Louisiana girl, police say.

On Tuesday, the Kenner Police Department announced Angel Matias Castellanos-Orellana, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, armed robbery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault in relation to two separate incidents Border Hawk News reported.

Castellanos-Orellana allegedly raped the girl at knifepoint in Kenner, a city in the New Orleans suburbs.

The victim reported the brutal attack to local police, who identified Castellanos-Orellana as the primary suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest last week.

While Castellanos-Orellana was still on the loose, he is believed to have stabbed a man during an armed robbery in Kenner on Feb. 25.

At around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, police say the victim was exiting his vehicle outside his residence when the suspect approached him and demanded he turn over his valuables.

The suspect then stabbed the man multiple times in the face and back, police said.

“Police searching the area found Castellanos covered in blood and standing in the middle of the street, authorities said. He matched the description of the robber and was taken into custody,” NOLA reports.

Authorities discovered Castellanos-Orellana was already wanted in the rape case and he was hit with charges for both attacks.

“Illegal immigrants continue to be a challenge to local law enforcement for many reasons. Lack of access to data, false identification and language barriers put local law enforcement at a huge disadvantage. We cannot verify if an illegal alien is giving correct information as it pertains to names and date of births. It is not only a drain on police manpower, but a financial drain on local law enforcement’s budgets and taxpayer’s money,” said Kenner Police Chief Keith A. Conley in a statement.

“In a 25-day period, this illegal alien caused terror in our community. We are glad he is off our streets, but will he be back? Will he have a new identity? What other crimes has he committed since he crossed our borders?”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against Castellanos-Orellana, who has reportedly used multiple aliases in the past.

