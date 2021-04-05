If you don’t mind: Georgia’s secretary of state would rather not release paper ballots for audit

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2021

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has filed a legal brief seeking to prevent a comprehensive audit of Fulton County’s 2020 election ballots, reports say.

In the court filing, Raffensperger requests that ballot images taken from voting machines be the only source of evidence to be used in the audit. Raffensperger does not want the paper ballots reviewed.

“The man in charge of ensuring fair elections in the Peach State really doesn’t want anyone looking at the actual ballots from the Nov. 3 U.S. general election,” CD Media noted in an April 4 report.

The voter integrity group VoterGA.org succeeded in gaining access to ballots from Fulton County for a forensic audit. A judge will rule on the procedures later this month.

The brief filed on April 2 by Raffensperger’s office notes: “The Secretary respectfully requests that the Court permit Petitioners to inspect ballot images only, and deny Petitioners’ request to inspect and scan ballots.”

Raffensperger declared in the brief that only he, as Georgia secretary of state, is allowed to see what actually happened: “The Elections Code is furthermore clear that it is only authorized elections officials who are legally permitted to verify and tabulate ballots in an election.”

Raffensperger also declared in the brief that it is too late for anyone to do anything about any election fraud which may have occurred on Nov. 3: “To the extent that Petitioners are using this open records act enforcement action as a pretext for challenging the legality of ballots cast in the general election, it is too late for them to assert such a challenge now, and any request for relief would be barred by the applicable statute of limitations.”

Gateway Pundit noted that Georgia “had multiple issues with the results they certified for the Presidency in the 2020 election. One such issue revolves around 400,000 ballots that were missing their legally required chain of custody documentation.”

CD Media said the possibility of a comprehensive audit “is scaring the pants off those who enabled the massive election fraud in November’s general election and the GA Senate run-off in January. We have seen the same obstruction of justice in Maricopa County, AZ and other swing-states which were hit by fraud.”

