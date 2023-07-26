‘If I Was the Deep State’: Pro-Trump video triggers Democrats, alarms pollster Frank Luntz

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2023

The narrator in a new digital pro-Trump video states: “If I was the Deep State, I would make everyone an example why you should never question a Democrat ever winning an election. I would imprison my foes. I would use my corrupt DAs and blackmail judges to destroy you. I would make sure all crimes I ever committed never happened. I would prosecute my biggest competition. I would make sure they could never run for office ever again.”

The video concludes by crediting the “Dilley Meme Team” and the Trump “online war machine,”

Once the Democrat outrage meter hits the appropriate level, the so-called “fact-checkers” will likely go to work trying to dismantle the video’s claims. Meanwhile, pollster Frank Luntz tweeted: “This is the most alarming political ad I’ve seen this year.”

Here it is, you decide:

