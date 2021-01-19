Hunter Biden’s laptop repairman breaks his silence: ‘I am not a Russian; I am not a hacker’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2021

John Paul Mac Isaac, the Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop owner who turned the Hunter Biden laptop over to the FBI and Trump campaign associates, has posted a YouTube video to counter the narrative pushed by Democrats and the corporate media that information from the laptop was “Russian disinformation” and “hacked.”

In the video titled “The Truth”, Mac Isaac says “I am not a Russian” and “I am not a hacker.”

In banning the New York Post’s blockbuster story, Twitter claimed the report was based on “hacked” information.

“To imply that I’m a hacker and that that information was hacked has had an irreversible impact on my business and my character,” Mac Isaac says in the video.

Mac Isaac goes on to say that the FBI initially wanted nothing to do with the Hunter Biden laptop. Once the FBI took possession of it on Dec. 9, 2019, Mac Isaac said he got the feeling they were waiting for Hunter Biden to claim it.

“Why was it not admitted as evidence at impeachment?” he asks.

Mac Isaac said he faces death threats and his computer repair shop is no more. He is pursuing a defamation lawsuit against Twitter.

After the laptop revelations went public, intelligence officials from the Obama administration released an open letter asserting that the contents of the MacBook Pro had all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe responded by saying there was no evidence to support the Russia claim. The FBI did not dispute Ratcliffe. No one mentioned in Hunter Biden’s email threads has repudiated their authenticity.

Joe Biden has repeatedly asserted over the years that he does not discuss foreign business affairs with his son.

“But the laptop’s storylines offer evidence that he does,” Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough noted. “For example, one 2015 email shows an executive of Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings thanking Hunter Biden for arranging a meeting with his father, then vice president, in Washington.”

The major outlines of Mac Isaac’s story have been reported widely by independent media but mostly ignored by the corporate press.

Hunter Biden went to the Wilmington shop on April 13, 2019 and dropped off three computers for repairs. Mac Isaac was able to reboot one and retrieve hard drive contents as Biden requested. He telephoned Biden twice, left messages and sent a text message. But Hunter Biden never retrieved the computer.

When Hunter Biden, who signed a repair agreement before he left the shop, failed to retrieve it, Mac Isaac decided the contents needed to be shared with the FBI.

“While recovering the data for Hunter Biden, John Paul came across information that may have relevance to ongoing investigations by federal law enforcement,” his website says. “As a patriotic American, he contacted the FBI.”

Mac Isaac said he thought the computer contents were relevant to President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, in which Trump’s alleged offense was talking by phone with the Ukrainian president about investigating the Biden family’s activities in Ukraine.

In December 2019, the month House Democrats voted to impeach Trump, Mac Isaac said the FBI handed him a grand jury subpoena and took possession of the laptop’s contents.

“The FBI never notified House Republicans. Trump supporters might have been able to cite the contents as evidence that there needed to be a Biden inquiry as Trump said on the phone call,” Scarborough noted.

Mac Issac said he “was ecstatic” when the FBI took possession of the laptop’s contents. “I was getting everything that I wanted. I was getting protection from the FBI. I felt safe. I was finally getting this abandoned laptop and questionable data out of my shop. And if there was evidence there it was finally in the hands of proper authorities.”

But Mac Isaac’s confidence was shaken when the FBI called and asked him how to exploit the hard drive. He said he wondered why the FBI failed to send such a politically explosive computer to their cybersecurity lab instead of leaving it in the hands of case agents?

“I thought that it was odd that they required my help,” he says. “I was getting the feeling the FBI agenda no longer included my safety. … I did probably the smartest thing I ever did in my entire life and that was make a copy of the drive. I knew I had to get my story told.”

Mac Isaac contacted Rudy Giuliani and provided a hard drive copy. The Giuliani-controlled material made its way to the New York Post and then other news media, including The Washington Times.

Not known at the time was the fact that the FBI and Delaware U.S. attorney’s office had opened a tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden in 2018. He himself disclosed the probe after the Nov. 3 election.

Mac Isaac said he is from a patriotic military family. His father and his grandfather were Air Force career pilots who served during the Cold War.

“That’s why it’s completely absurd that anyone would ever consider me to be a Russian agent or influenced by Russia,” he says. “I’m proud of my family. I’m proud of my country. And I’m proud to be an American.”

