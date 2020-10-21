Hunter Biden’s laptop: Giuliani turns over photos of underage girls to Delaware State Police

Rudy Guiliani said Tuesday night that he turned the contents of the alleged Hunter Biden laptop over to Delaware State Police as it contained photos of underage girls and explicit text messages. …

Guiliani said additionally that there were a number of photographs, and that together with Bernie Kerick, he turned the evidence over to Delaware authorities.

It has been nearly a week since the New York Post released the first round of information as to the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that was recovered from a Delaware repair shop.

