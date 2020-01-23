Hunter Biden lives the high life in Hollywood Hills, but refuses to pay child support

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2020

As he continues to defy a court order to disclose his financial information as part of a child support fight, Hunter Biden is renting a $3.8 million designer home in Hollywood Hills, a tony hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles, for $12,000 per month, a report said.

Biden has been fighting a court order to turn over his financial information as part of a paternity suit in Arkansas.

The Washington Examiner reported on Biden’s new digs in Hollywood Hills after the house’s owner confirmed the rental arrangement on Wednesday. The owner told the Examiner he had no prior relationship with Biden or his new wife Melissa Cohen before they moved into the home last summer.

“I don’t know them at all. I put it out on the market, and they rented it,” he said.

Biden’s gated rental home, built by renowned modernist architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman, features floor-to-ceiling windows, a pool, a guest house, and panoramic city views. The fully updated abode was on the market for $3.8 million before it was taken off last summer, according to listings.

One of Biden’s businesses, Skaneateles LLC, is registered to the Hollywood Hills address, according to corporate records. Biden used the company to purchase a 10 percent equity stock in Chinese investment fund BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. in 2017, according to his attorney.

On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden to appear in court on Jan. 29 and “show cause, if any exists, as to why he should not be held in contempt” for allegedly failing to submit the information by the court’s deadline earlier this month.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s one-year-old child, said Biden has failed to disclose the names of any companies he has owned over the past five years, all sources of income and property deeds, his tax records, and other information.

Attorneys for Roberts on Tuesday asked the court to hold Biden in contempt, calling his actions “willful and contemptuous.” “The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” said the attorneys’ motion.

Roberts said in a December court filing that Biden has “provided no support for this child for over a year.”

It was also in December that the New York Post reported Biden was spotted driving around Los Angeles in a new, white Porsche Panamera.

A court-ordered paternity test recently confirmed that Biden is the father of Roberts’ child. Biden and Roberts reportedly met at a strip club that he frequented in Washington, D.C.

“Biden’s new home suggests he has bounced back from prior financial woes,” the Examiner report said.

During his 2017 divorce, Biden’s ex-wife claimed he drove the couple into massive debt by spending their money on “drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations,” according to court filings from the time.

“The parties’ outstanding debts are shocking and overwhelming,” his ex-wife said in the filing. She said they had “maxed-out credit-card debt” and owed at least $313,970 in taxes. She said her husband left her unable to pay for household expenses, claiming they “bounced three checks to their housekeeper and owe medical providers and therapists for outstanding bills.”

Biden has three children with his ex-wife, to whom he was married for two decades. His current wife, whom he married last year, is also pregnant.

