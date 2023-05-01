Hunter Biden finally called to account in Bill Clinton’s home state

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2023

Hunter Biden left the deep recesses of the White House where he reportedly had been bunkered down to finally answer to his baby mama in her child support lawsuit and to a judge who required his presence in an Arkansas courtroom.

During a hearing in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday, Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son, wearing a dark blue suit, ended speculation about whether he would actually appear as he has until today been shielded from accountability for his documented miseeds by the nation’s law enforcement agencies and Democrat Party aligned corporate media.

At issue was much more than child support.

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and the financial records it contains are expected to take center stage in the case. Hunter’s attorney Brent Langdon could not answer when Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer asked: “Is it your client’s laptop or not?”

“I am not in a position to even begin to answer that question,” Langdon replied.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted: “It appears Hunter’s lawyers will not come to a settlement with Roberts to avoid his opening the kimono on his financial secrets. Already we have found that the first son offloaded his 10% stake in Chinese equity firm BHR to his ‘sugar brother’ Kevin Morris, the Hollywood attorney who paid his $2.8 million IRS debt. New documents, uncovered by nonprofit Marco Polo and published over the weekend by Breitbart News, show that Hunter’s firm Skaneateles LLC, which held the BHR stake, is controlled by Morris.”

Roberts’ attorneys will want to know the amount Hunter Biden received for the BHR stake, which has been estimated to be worth between $420,000 and $20 million. He told The New York Times he sold his stake in the firm at a loss.

Hunter Biden “received his cut in the CCP-backed fund in December 2013, a few days after flying to Beijing on Air Force Two with his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden, who met with Hunter’s Chinese partner during the trip,” Devine noted. “By 2019, BHR had $2.5 billion in funds under management but struggled with poor investments.”

Biden has claimed he has already paid $750,000 and currently pays $20,000 a month in child support to Lunden Roberts, 32, a former stripper with whom he had a month-long affair.

Hunter Biden is waging an ongoing battle to reduce payments for Navy Joan, the 4-year-old daughter he has with Roberts.

His attorney Abbe Lowell argued that Hunter has been paying $20,000 a month to support Navy Joan since a paternity test revealed he was the father. Neither Hunter Biden nor his father have publicly acknowledged Navy Joan.

Lowell revealed the previously undisclosed figure as attorneys for both sides battled over discovery during the two-hour hearing on Monday.

Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly L. Meyer ordered Hunter Biden to answer written questions about his current finances — including investments, his art sales, and other financial transactions.

A bench trial on Hunter Biden‘s request to lower Navy Joan‘s monthly payments is slated for mid-July.

Lunden Roberts now lives in Arkansas. In a separate court filing, she’s seeking to change Navy Joan‘s last name to Biden, which Hunter Biden is contesting.

“The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother Lunden Roberts,” law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in an April 29 op-ed for Fox News.

“Roberts is widely dismissed as a ‘former stripper,’ ” Turley continued. “That appears to be how she met Hunter, but it is often used to paint her in the same way that the media gleefully reported on former first lady Hillary Clinton denouncing the women who were involved with her husband as mere ‘bimbo eruptions.’ The reason the media ignores Roberts is that it wants to ignore what the Bidens have done.”

