How did things go for the USA at the G7 in France? Depends on whom you ask

by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2019

If you were scanning U.S. corporate media, or visiting an airport, you would see report after report on how the G-7 Summit in France was an absolute disaster for President Donald Trump.

The leftist talking heads reserved their most venom for Trump’s decision to skip the G-7 meeting on “climate change.”

The appearance of Iran’s foreign minister at the G-7 was also reported as an affront to Trump.

The president was also widely mocked for suggesting next year’s G-7 be held at his Miami golf course.

So, did anything of value actually come out of the G-7?

Trump tweeted: “The G7 in France was so successful, and yet when I came back and read the Corrupt and Fake News, and watched numerous networks, it was not even recognizable from what actually took place at the Great G7 event!”

Fox News host Stuart Varney noted that “No matter what you read and hear from the media, this G-7 was all about Trump realigning the world. Reshaping the world economy with America’s interests first and foremost.”

Most prominent was Trump’s trade successes, Varney said. “A deal with Japan — they will import a lot more of our agricultural product. Britain gets a major trade deal after Brexit, and there’s dialogue with Germany on car tariffs as well, but the most important — China, and there looks to be progress. There’s progress there, too.”

Varney continued: “But the point here is that Mr. Trump is lining up allies all around the world to confront China’s rogue trading practices. And he is making progress.

“The Europeans are frankly scared of America. Their economies are sinking, they’ve entered the fantasy land of negative interest rates. Their money is pouring over here and they just don’t know what to do.

“My advice? Jump on the Trump train and quit whining about Iran and climate change.”

