Hope and change: Covid hysteria dies as Phil Mickelson wins the PGA in SC

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2021

Phil Mickelson’s triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday was a victory not only for the sport of golf but for freedom-loving Americans nationwide.

As thousands upon thousands of fans, the great majority of them not wearing masks, followed Mickelson’s every move on the Ocean Course at South’s Carolina’s Kiawah Island, the 50-year-old’s win signified the end of Covid madness, a columnist noted.

During Sunday’s final round, 10,000 people jammed onto the course “with most of them compressed and following the final group of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, they looked closer to 20,000, visually,” Jeff Smith wrote for Pro Golf Weekly. “They were energetic, boisterous… and mask-less.”

Television coverage revealed very few fans wore masks throughout the weekend.

“Even more enjoyable was observing the media prance around all masked up, thinking their theatrics would help continue the Covid frenzy,” Smith wrote. “It failed spectacularly.”

Smith continued: “The tyrants, who used a far-less-than-deadly virus to enact third-world authoritarian policies and edicts, now look like tinpot emperors without clothes. Imagine watching that scene unfold on TV and then saying with a straight face, ‘We’re still in a pandemic. Put your mask on. Get vaccinated.’ Sure. Uh-huh.”

While Covid-19 is indeed real, it was the overhyping and leveraging of it for political gain that “was an absolute sham,” Smtih wrote.

“It’s now over. It died at Kiawah Island on the weekend of May 22-23, 2021. Thank you, South Carolina!”

