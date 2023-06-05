Hollywood production: J6 Committee added sound to widely-used video for dramatic efect

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2023

What is an insurrection if not loud?

To drive home their insistence that the protest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was indeed an “insurrection,” the Select Committee on Jan. 6 added audio from another source to silent Capitol Police security footage that aired at the committee’s first prime time hearing last June, a report said.

“In at least two instances identified by Just the News, the panel’s sizzle reel that aired live and on C-SPAN last June failed to identify that it had overdubbed audio from another, unidentified source onto the silent footage,” Just the News reported on June 3.

“What the American people want to know is the truth, and this was nothing but a Hollywood production,” Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk told the Just the News, No Noise television show Friday night. “The committee spent $18.5 million, at least that’s what we know of, to write a dossier against Donald Trump and to create this Hollywood production. And when I looked at the videos, it’s clear, it’s apparent to me that it is a Capitol Police security video film, and there is no audio whatsoever.”

“And so yes, it was dubbed on there for dramatic effect,” Loudermilk continued. “And that shows that what they were trying to do is sway public opinion, not just get the truth out.”

Current and former Capitol Police officials as well as key lawmakers and congressional aides confirmed that the closed-circuit cameras that captured the J6 video do not record sound and that it was added by the committee afterwards.

Just the News reported that sound had been added to “two key pieces of Capitol Police closed circuit television (“CCTV”) footage.” One clip was from an inside angle showing the breach of a Capitol entrance and the other was an aerial view of the crowd outside from a camera system that Capitol Police officials confirmed did not have sound recording capabilities.

“Yet, the footage shown by the committee inexplicably included sound on the video montage they produced. That video is without any disclaimer showing the audio had been dubbed,” the report said.

Spokesmen and other aides for the Jan. 6 committee and its former chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (Mississippi Democrat), “did not return repeated requests for comment on why the two key scenes were dubbed without the public being told,” the report added.

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said if the video evidence was altered and the public wasn’t told, it warranted an investigation and forensic exam by Congress and would likely have resulted in serious repercussions had it occurred in a court of law.

“Well, if this is true, if they really did dub the tapes without telling the public, if a lawyer did that, that lawyer would be disbarred,” Dershowitz said. “It would be fraud if a person introduced that as testimony and didn’t disclose that it had material added. That would be a form of perjury. We ought to be able to prove that forensically, without any doubt, and we ought to be able to get the evidence of who added the words, where the words came. … We have to get all the facts. But once the facts are known if it confirms what you’ve said, this is a very, very serious ethical and perhaps even legal breach.”

(The videos can be seen here.)

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish