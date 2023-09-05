Historical Trump? His furrowed brow spotted on 4,500-year-old Stonehenge pillar

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2023

Although visits to Stonehenge increased over the past two years, they are still far short of pre-pandemic levels.

So, have the Brits discovered a way to make the 4,500-year-old monument in England great again?

“Avid stonewatchers believe they have spotted the face” of former President Donald Trump at Stonehenge, The Daily Mail reported on Sept. 2.

“By looking closely at the stone, you can make out Trump’s furrowed brow and open mouth as he appears to be delivering a speech,” the report said.

That he has “appeared” on the monument in England my be a bit of a consolation for Trump, who has previously said he would not mind being included on Mount Rushmore.

Before the leftist First Amendment killers at pre-Elon Musk Twitter banned him, Trump tweeted in 2020 that it “sounds like a good idea” to see himself added to the South Dakota monument alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt, based on the “many things” he accomplished.

Mount Rushmore officials have said there is no more “carvable space” on the rock.

Stonehenge’s first monument was built around 5,000 years ago. The stone circle was erected around 2,500 BC.

It is thought the ancients who built Stonehenge believed the stones had magical properties.

