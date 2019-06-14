Hillary Clinton on foreign opposition research: ‘Part of what happens in a campaign’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2019

President Donald Trump was lambasted by Democrats and their corporate media allies after telling ABC News on June 12 that he would consider listening to negative information from a foreign country about a political opponent in 2020.

But when Hillary Clinton essentially confirmed that her campaign actually used foreign opposition research in her 2016 campaign in the form of the Russian dossier, the same pundits and politicians were silent.

In a Nov. 1, 2017 appearance on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”, Clinton said that foreign opposition research is “part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try to make sure anything you put out in the public arena is accurate. So this thing didn’t come out until after the election, and it’s still being evaluated.”

[Work on the dossier began in June 2016 when Fusion GPS, Clinton’s opposition research firm, sought funds from her campaign, via her law firm, to pay ex-British spy Christopher Steele. Clinton operatives circulated the dossier before and after the election.]

Clinton said that: “When Trump got the nomination of the Republican Party, the people doing it came to my campaign lawyer and said, ‘Would you like us to continue it?’ He said ‘yes.’ He is an experienced lawyer. He knows what the law is. He knows what opposition research is.”

The Mueller report effectively discredited the dossier. Special counsel Robert Mueller’s 22-month investigation also failed to establish a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to interfere in the election that Clinton lost.

The communications director for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign took to Twitter to slam the media’s “selective” memory when it comes to foreign opposition research.

“The selective outrage and short memory of the media are staggering. The DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign actually PAID FOR the discredited, fake Steele Dossier, which was compiled by a foreign national and contained information from alleged Russian sources,” Tim Murtaugh wrote.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noted that Trump, “despite what everybody says and despite what everybody thinks, Trump loves the media and he loves these things. He loves Stephanopoulos coming in. And I think Trump likes to plant little bombs with these people. I think he likes to tweak ’em, and I think that’s what this was.

“Stephanopoulos says, ‘Well, Al Gore called the FBI when he got somebody’s briefing book.’ Trump said, ‘Briefing book’s a different thing. That’s absolute theft. This is just somebody offering me information.’

“In addition to that, don’t forget that Pencil Neck (Rep. Adam Schiff) actually accepted a phone call from people he thought were legitimate members of the Ukraine government that were gonna pass on information to Trump kompromat about Trump hiring the prostitutes to pee on the bed in Moscow. So little Pencil Neck was eager to accept information from foreign actors on a political opponent.

“The difference here, folks, is very simple, but it’s gonna go past the vast majority of Americans because of the way the media is covering this. Trump talks about it, but he didn’t do it. Mueller report, he didn’t do it. The Democrats do it! And they’re having conniption fits today over the fact that Trump said he might do it, yeah, he would do it. Meanwhile, they do it! They did it!”

During the ABC interview George Stephanopoulos pressed the president on not answering questions in person from Mueller’s team.

“Wait a minute. I did answer questions. I answered them in writing,” Trump said.

“Not on obstruction,” Stephanopoulos replied.

“George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK, which is, you know, typical for you,” Trump hit back.

“Just so you understand. Very simple. It’s very simple. There was no crime. There was no collusion. The big thing’s collusion. Now, there’s no collusion. That means … it was a setup, in my opinion, and I think it’s going to come out,” the president said.

