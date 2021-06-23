Hillary Clinton email revealed Wuhan warning: ‘Biological weapons proliferation concern’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2021

A 2009 cable shows then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warning allies that the Wuhan Institute of Virology posed a “biological weapons proliferation concern.”

The cable, obtained by WikiLeaks, was sent from the State Department in June 2009 to all embassies in member nations ahead of the Australia Group (AG) plenary session in Paris, September 21-25, 2009.

The cable stated: “We believe it is important to focus on emerging chemical and biological technologies, trends in the trade of CBW-related goods and threats.”

Clinton’s cable specifically addressed France, stating: “The U.S. believes participants would benefit from hearing about your experiences assisting China in setting up a Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology from the export control and intangible technology transfer perspectives. We are particularly interested to know how China plans to vet incoming foreign researchers from countries of biological weapons proliferation concern.”

On the question of China’s biological weapons program, Clinton’s cable noted:

“The U.S. believes AG members would be interested in any information you can share related to China and North Korea, specifically information related to: China’s Institutes of Biological Products (locations in Beijing and Wuhan), to include overhead imagery analysis, if possible. Your perceptions of the CBW proliferation activities by Chinese entities. Your perceptions of Chinese government efforts to enforce its export control rules.”

Jack Posobiec of Human Events, who first reported on the cable, explained that the “Australia Group is an international export control forum organized to prevent the spread of technologies and research that could be used in chemical and biological weapons.”

All Five Eyes nations, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States are members of the group. The EU, India, Japan, and South Korea are also members. China is not.

Posobiec noted that Clinton has never spoken publicly of these concerns since the Covid-19 outbreak, but “has attacked people bringing them up as racist, and blamed them for attacks on Asian-Americans, without evidence.”

