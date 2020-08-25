Hillary calls for ‘massive legal operation’: Biden ‘shouldn’t concede under any circumstances’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2020

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is advising current Democrat nominee Joe Biden not to concede if he loses to President Donald Trump in November.

Biden “should not concede under any circumstances” because the final results are “going to drag out” due to mail-in voting, Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime’s “The Circus”.

“I think that [Republicans] have a couple of scenarios that they are looking toward. One is messing up absentee balloting. They believe that helps them so that they then get maybe a narrow advantage in the Electoral College on Election Day,” Clinton alleged. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation, and I know the Biden campaign is working on that.”

Clinton said that “Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is.”

Trump said in an address to the Republican National Convention on Monday that expansion of access to mail-in voting was politically driven.

“What they’re doing is using COVID to steal an election,” Trump said. “They’re using COVID to defraud the American people, all of our people, of a fair and free election. We can’t do that.”

Political pundits believe it is unlikely a winner will be declared on Election Day due to the delays that come with massive mail-in voting.

