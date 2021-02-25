He’s back: 2nd sham impeachment opened door for Trump’s immediate return

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2021

In the aftermath of the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the political landscape looked grim to former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka. “This man has to disappear for a while … before he can get back in politics,” he said.

In a Feb. 24 interview with Sky News, Gorka said he felt it would be “a year to 18 months” before he felt Trump could return to the political spotlight.

But that all changed as a result of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Trump Derangement Syndrome. The second impeachment of Donald J. Trump, Gorka said, allowed the former president to move “back into the political arena” sooner.

Gorka cited the establishment of Trump’s “Office of the 45th President,” his first political endorsement of Sarah Sanders for Arkansas governor, and interviews with media outlets about the passing of radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Add to that the prominent speaking role Trump will fill at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Free State of Florida. Trump is slated to deliver a speech at CPAC on Sunday, Feb. 28.

“Donald Trump is back and is the de facto conservative kingmaker,” Gorka said. “None of the rising stars in the conservative movement” can generate the same interest as Trump.

Trump has also been buoyed by recent polls showing he retains enormous support among Republican. Other polls have found that a large number of GOP voters would be willing to join a Trump-backed political party if he breaks off from the Republican establishment.

Meanwhile, Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach, convict, or took other actions against Trump in recent weeks have been censured or condemned by local Republican Party groups.

Trump also issued a statement via email criticizing the Supreme Court’s decision not to block his taxes from being released to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

“The new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty,” Trump said. “That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it.”

