Here is the DOJ’s updated J6 protesters list: 1,146 charged from all 50 states

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 12, 2023

All 50 states are included in the 1,146 people charged with a variety of alleged offenses in relation to their presence at the grounds of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ’s latest update, 378 individuals thus far have received prison terms for their J6 involvement.

There are 380 names listed. Some have not been officially listed by the DOJ. The ages given are either as of when they were charged or the date of sentencing, some of which stretch back to 2021. Where a combined dollar figure is given, this is the total cost of any fines, restitution or assessments.

Kevin Louis Galetto, 63, of Merritt Island, Florida, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to civil disorder and assault of a federal officer.

Alexander Bennett Sheppard, 24, of Powell, Ohio, was sentenced to serve 19 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,170. He was found guilty of multiple charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Connie Meggs, 60, of Dunnellon, Florida, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. A member of the Oath Keepers accused of helping organize the uprising, she was convicted of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Ethan Nordean, 32, of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release. A member of the Proud Boys group, he was found guilty of multiple felonies including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Dominic Pezzola, 45, of Rochester, New York, also a member of Proud Boys, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release. The group is thought to have also helped organize the uprising.

Joseph Randall Biggs, 39, of Ormond Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release. The DOJ described him as a former Proud Boys leader and was found guilty of multiple felonies including seditious conspiracy.

Zachary Rehl, 38, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release. Another Proud Boys leader, he stood trial with Biggs and was found guilty of similar charges.

Narayana C. Rheiner, 42, of Baltimore, Maryland, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000. Rheiner pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Leo Christopher Kelly, 37, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $7,000. He was found guilty at trial of obstructing an official proceeding and six other misdemeanors.

Bradley Wayne Weeks, 44, of Macclenny, Florida, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release with 12 months of home detention, and ordered to pay $2,000. He was found guilty of a number of charges, including obstructing an official proceeding, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Michael Steven Perkins, 40, of Plant City, Florida, was sentenced to 48 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He was found guilty of, among other charges, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and civil disorder.

Joshua Christopher Doolin, 25, of Lakeland, Florida, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release on a number of charges. He was charged with assaulting a police officer with other rioters—some of whom remain at large, and one of whom was allowed to attend his wedding in 2021.

James McNamara, 61, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000. He pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer.

Daniel Dink Phipps, 50, of Garland, Texas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $270. A former security guard, he previously pleaded guilty to two felony offenses—including one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and one count of civil disorder—as well as four misdemeanor offenses.

Salvador Sandoval, Jr., 26, of Ankeny, Iowa, was sentenced to 88 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000. He was found guilty of four counts of assaulting Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers, one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and one count of civil disorder.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 39, of Miami, Florida, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release. The former chair of the Proud Boys, he faces the longest sentence to date in relation to the January 6 uprising.

William McCall Calhoun, Jr., 60, of Americus, Georgia, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, among other charges. The DOJ said Calhoun was a practicing attorney in Georgia when sentenced.

Thomas F. Sibick, 37, of Buffalo, New York, was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $7,500.79. Sibick pleaded guilty to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Noah S. Bacon, 30, of Somerville, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000. He was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and several misdemeanor charges.

Bruno Joseph Cua, 21, of Milton, Georgia, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He was found guilty of two felony charges: obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting an officer.

Brian Gundersen, 28, of State College, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000. He was found guilty of two felony charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting an officer.

Peter Francis Stager, 44, of Conway, Arkansas, was sentenced to 52 months in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was also ordered to serve 36 months of supervised release and pay $2,000.

Christopher Michael Alberts, 35, of Pylesville, Maryland, was sentenced to 84 months in prison after being convicted of nine charges—including six felonies—as well as 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

Audrey Ann Southard-Rumsey, 54, of Spring Hill, Florida, was sentenced to 72 months in prison after she was found guilty of seven felony charges, including three counts of assaulting officers. She was also given 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

Kevin James Lyons, 40, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to 51 months in prison after being convicted of six charges, including one felony and five misdemeanors. He was also given 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was sentenced to 87 months in prison after he was convicted of 11 charges, including seven felonies, as well as 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, of Englewood, Florida, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000. He pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Cale Douglas Clayton, 42, of Drexel, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of assaulting an officer.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 22, of Middlesex, North Carolina, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of assaulting an officer.

Barry Bennet Ramey, 39, of Plantation, Florida, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as several misdemeanors.

Joshua Johnson, 32, of Sherman, Texas, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $100 for obstruction of an official proceeding.

Robert Gieswein, 26, of Woodland Park, Colorado, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Jason Douglas Owens, 50, of Blanco, Texas, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $4,100.

Grady Douglas Owens, 22, Jason’s son, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $3,110. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and was sentenced to a concurrent six months in prison.

James Robert Elliott, 25, of Aurora, Illinois, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Daniel Joseph “DJ” Rodriguez, 40, of Fontana, California, was sentenced to 151 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for a number of felony charges including assaulting an officer with a taser. He was also ordered to pay $96,927 to the Metropolitan Police Department for damages to the victim.

Mason Joel Courson, 27, of Tamarac, Florida, was sentenced to 57 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.

Thomas B. Adams Jr., 41, of Springfield, Illinois, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, as well as a misdemeanor.

Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 18 months supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to one charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Michael Lee Roche, 28, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of a number of charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

Markus Maly, 49, of Fincastle, Virginia, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release after being found guilty of a number of charges related to the assaulting of officers.

Roberto Minuta, 39, of Prosper, Texas, a member of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 54 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for a number of charges including seditious conspiracy.

Joseph Hackett, 53, of Sarasota, Florida, a member of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 42 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release on similar charges to Minuta.

David Moerschel, 45, of Punta Gorda, Florida, a member of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release on similar charges to Minuta.

Edward Vallejo, 64, of Phoenix, Arizona, a member of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced 36 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release—including the first 12 months to be served on home confinement—on similar charges to Minuta.

Barton Wade Shively, 55, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers.

Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and fined $2,000 for a number of charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

Jessica Marie Watkins, 40, of Woodstock, Ohio, an Oath Keepers member, was sentenced to 102 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release after being found guilty of a number of charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Kenneth Harrelson, 42, of Titusville, Florida, also an Oath Keepers member, was sentenced to four years in prison and 24 months of supervised release for obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging duties, and tampering with documents or proceedings.

Luke Michael Lints, 29, of Traverse City, Michigan, was sentenced to four months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release, the first four of which will be on home detention, and ordered to pay $2,000 for interfering with law enforcement officers.

Nicholas Brockoff, 22, of Covington, Kentucky, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 36 months supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,700 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 57, of Granbury, Texas, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release for seditious conspiracy, among other charges.

Kelly Meggs, 53, of Dunnellon, Florida, the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 36 months of supervised release on similar charges to Rhodes.

Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette, Arkansas, was sentenced to 54 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 fine, after being found guilty of a number of charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

Robert Morss, 29, of Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 66 months in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, and robbery. He was also given 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was sentenced to two months in prison, followed by 12 months of probation with six months of home confinement, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Christopher Ray Grider, 41, of Eddy, Texas, was sentenced to 83 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $5,856 after pleading guilty to two counts before trial and later being found guilty of other charges relating to his involvement in the uprising.

Julio Baquero, 38, of Hollywood, Florida, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder.

Joshua Lollar, 41, of Spring, Texas, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and was immediately sentenced to 30 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for his involvement in the uprising.

Donald Hazard, 44, of Hurst, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of assaulting an officer, which the DOJ said caused “bodily injury.”

Joshua Matthew Black, 46, of Leeds, Alabama, was sentenced to 22 months in prison after being found guilty of three felony charges and two misdemeanors, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was also given 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

Josiah Colt, 34, of Meridian, Idaho, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,000 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 34, of Hildale, Utah, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting, an officer.

Peter J. Schwartz, 49, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 170 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for nine felonies and two misdemeanors, including four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon.

Deborah Sandoval, 56, of Ankeny, Iowa, was sentenced to five months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana, California, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for a number of offenses, including pepper spraying an officer of the law.

Christian Matthew Manley, 27, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 50 months incarceration, 36 months supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, and impeding law enforcement while using a dangerous weapon.

Jacob Michael Therres, 25, of Fallston, Maryland, was sentenced to 40 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer with a dangerous weapon.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, was sentenced to 90 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of nine offenses, including three counts of aiding or abetting or assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, including one involving a dangerous weapon.

Vincent J. Gillespie, 61, of Athol, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 68 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $27,000 for a number of offenses, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $5,688 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer.

Robert Wayne Dennis, 63, of Garland, Texas, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of a number of charges, including two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Howard Berton Adams, 62, of Edgewater, Florida, was sentenced to eight months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $4,000 for interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Josiah Kenyon, 35, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $43,315.25 after pleading guilty to two felonies: assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury.

Robert Sanford, Jr., 57, a retired firefighter from Chester, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 52 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $5,798 after pleading guilty to injuring an officer with a dangerous weapon after he threw a fire extinguisher, hitting three officers.

Shawn Price, 28, of Rockaway Township, New Jersey, the leader of the state’s Proud Boys chapter, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Riley June Williams, 23, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for charges that included interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Geoffrey Samuel Shough, 38, of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to six months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Anthony Puma, 50, of Brownstown, Michigan was sentenced to nine months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,500 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Geoffrey William Sills, 31, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was sentenced to 52 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for charges that included assaulting an officer.

Aiden Henry Bilyard, 20, of Cary, North Carolina, was sentenced to 40 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,500 after pleading guilty to assaulting MPD officers using a dangerous weapon.

Mitchell Todd Gardner II, 34, of Seffner, Florida, was sentenced to 55 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,500 after pleading guilty to a number of charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Larry Rendall Brock, 55, of Grapevine, Texas, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the felony of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was sentenced to a total of 18 months of concurrent prison time for five misdemeanors, as well as being ordered to pay $2,000.

Daniel Egtvedt, 59, of Oakland, Maryland, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for four felony charges and three misdemeanors, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and ordered to pay $2,000 and serve three years on supervised release, after being forcibly removed from the Capitol.

John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Davis, West Virginia, was sentenced to six months in prison, 24 months of supervised release—the first six months in home confinement—and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Tristan Chandler Stevens, 27, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,500, on various counts, including four of assaulting or aiding and abetting in assaulting law enforcement officers.

William Wright Watson, 25, of Auburn, Alabama, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for charges that included obstruction of an official proceeding.

Michael Eckerman, 38, of Wichita, Kansas, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

John Douglas Wright, 56, of Canton, Ohio, was sentenced to 49 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

David Lee Judd, 36, of Carrollton, Texas, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and fined $5,691 for obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

David Mehaffie, 63, of Kettering, Ohio, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for two felony charges: aiding and abetting in assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; and six months in prison for two misdemeanor charges. He was also given 24 months of supervised release.

Michael James Dickinson, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 20 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers.

Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, Michigan, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $32,165.65 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer and inflicting bodily harm. He knocked one officer to the ground and used a baton to strike others.

Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel, Delaware, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, 12 months supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for a felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges.

Joshua Lee Hernandez, 29, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting, law enforcement officers and interfering with them during a civil disorder.

Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of property.

Daniel Ray Caldwell, 51, of The Colony, Texas, was sentenced to 68 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, after he sprayed an “irritant” at police.

Christopher Patrick Moynihan, 32, of Salt Point, New York, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He also pleaded guilty to five related misdemeanor charges.

Philip S. Young, 61, of Sewell, New Jersey, was sentenced to eight months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, among other charges.

Julian Elie Khater, 33, of Somerset, New Jersey, was sentenced to 80 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $12,000 after pleading guilty to two counts of assaulting officers with pepper spray, causing bodily injury to the officers.

Roger Kent Baugh, 51, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

James McGrew, 40, of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Carlsbad, California, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $7,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting officers.

James Douglas Rahm, Jr., 63, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to one year in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony and a concurrent year incarceration for a series of misdemeanors. He was also given three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000.

John Daniel Andries, 37, of Piney Point, Maryland, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Erik Herrera, 35, of El Cajon, California, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, three years supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $3,170 for offenses that included obstruction of an official proceeding.

Jerod Wade Hughes, 37, of East Helena, Montana, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, three years supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to breaching the Capitol, including kicking open the Senate door.

His brother, Joshua Calvin Hughes, 39, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Kenneth Grayson, 53, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Matthew Capsel, 28, of Ottawa, Illinois, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Douglas Austin Jensen, 43, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of five felonies, including assaulting a police officer while armed with a knife.

Troy E. Sargent, 38, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $785 for several charges including assaulting officers.

Ronald L. Sandlin, 35, of Millington, Tennessee, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He was also ordered to pay a combined $22,000.

Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu, Hawaii, the founder of the state’s Proud Boys chapter, was sentenced to four years in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $7,100 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, was sentenced to four years in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $7,100 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Lewis Easton Cantwell, 36, of Waynesville, North Carolina, was sentenced to five months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a number of charges, including interfering with law enforcement.

George Amos Tenney III, 36, of Anderson, South Carolina, was sentenced to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to two felony charges of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 for charges including stealing a coat rack from the Capitol.

Co-defendant Robert Anthony Lyon, 28, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was sentenced to 40 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $3,000 for theft of government property, among other charges.

Christian Alexander Secor, 24, of Costa Mesa, California, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Micki Larson-Olson, 53, of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced to 180 days in prison on a misdemeanor charge for resisting law enforcement officers attempts to clear the Capitol grounds after it was breached.

Lucas Denney, 45, of Mansfield, Texas, a “self-declared president” of the Patriot Boys of North Texas militia group, according to the DOJ, was sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release on charges of assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.

Kyle James Young, 38, of Redfield, Iowa, was sentenced to 86 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to tasering a police officer.

Marshall Neefe, 26, of Newville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, three years supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, three years supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

Albuquerque Cosper Head, 43, of Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to 90 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer after hitting them with a riot shield and dragging one into the assembled crowd.

Hunter Seefried, 24, of Laurel, Delaware, the son of Kevin Seefried, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after being found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding and four misdemeanors. The father and son were among the first to enter the Capitol and were photographed with a confederate flag while inside, the DOJ said.

Mark Andrew Mazza, 57, of Shelbyville, Indiana, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,150. He pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon after hitting an officer with a baton. He was armed with two guns.

Alan William Byerly, 55, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 34 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting federal officers and an Associated Press journalist.

Matthew Bledsoe, 38, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $4,000 after being found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanors.

Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, of Peyton, Colorado, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to one charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Five other charges are pending after he pleaded not guilty.

Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli, 32, of Colts Neck, New Jersey, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 on a number of charges, including obstruction of justice during his trial. He worked as a contractor at a naval weapons station, where he had a “secret” security clearance, and has since been barred from the facility.

Anthony Robert Williams, 47, of Southgate, Michigan, was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $7,000 on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and four related misdemeanor charges.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, formerly of Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 55 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

Howard Charles Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a flagpole.

Thomas J. Robertson, 49, of Ferrum, Virginia, a police officer who was off-duty on January 6, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 on six charges, including five felonies. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said he joined the mob “while armed.”

Ricky Christopher Willden, 41, of Oakhurst, California, was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to spraying a “chemical irritant” at an officer.

Guy Wesley Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, the first person to stand trial over the riot, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 on five charges, including one count of entering a restricted area with a firearm.

Mark K. Ponder, 56, from the District of Columbia, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting three officers with a pole in separate incidents.

Cody Mattice, 29, of Greece, New York, was sentenced to 44 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer with “chemical spray.”

James Phillip Mault, 30, formerly of Brockport, New York, was also sentenced to 44 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer with “chemical spray.”

Nolan Bernard Cooke, 24, of Savoy, Texas, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of civil disorder.

Greg Rubenacker, 26, of Farmingdale, New York, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to 10 counts, including assaulting an officer. According to court documents, he engaged in a number of confrontations with officers inside the Capitol.

Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, of Cooksville, Maryland, was sentenced to 33 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer.

Hunter Ehmke, 21, of Glendora, California, was sentenced to four months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,821 after pleading guilty to a charge of destruction of government property.

Aaron Mostofsky, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to eight months in prison, 12 months supervised release, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to civil disorder and several misdemeanor charges.

Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, Georgia, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, 12 months supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting two officers.

Duke Edward Wilson, 67, of Nampa, Idaho, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a plastic pipe.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, South Carolina, was sentenced to 44 months in prison, two years of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.

Devlyn Thompson, 28, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.

Robert Scott Palmer, 54, of Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a fire extinguisher.

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, 44, of Stockholm, New Jersey, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 after pleading guilty to several charges, including assaulting an officer.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Florida was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $100 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Eric Cramer, 42, of Romney, West Virginia, was sentenced to eight months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one charge of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area.

Michael Thomas Curzio, 35, of Summerfield, Florida, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating at the Capitol.

Troy Elbert Faulkner, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five months incarceration, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $10,660 after pleading guilty to destruction of government property.

Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr., 52, of Hayesville, North Carolina, was sentenced to 28 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $100 after pleading guilty to one charge of communication of threats.

Christine Priola, 49, of Willoughby, Ohio, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, one year supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Daniel Warmus, 37, of Alden, New York, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, two years of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

David Alan Blair, 26, of Clarksburg, Maryland was sentenced to five months in prison, 18 months of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to one charge of civil disorder.

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 70, of Falkville, Alabama, was sentenced to 46 months, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $200 after pleading guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm.

Robert Maurice Reeder, 55, of Bel Air, Maryland, was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one count of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Moises Romero, of Cooper City, Florida, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to one count of civil disorder.

Frank J. Scavo, 58, of Old Forge, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $5,510 after pleading guilty to one count of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Matthew Jay Webler, 42, of Decatur, Georgia, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one count of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Thomas Webster, 54, of White Plains, New York, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, three year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,570 after being found guilty of a number of charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer with a dangerous weapon.

Russell Dean Alford, 60, of Hokes Bluff, Alabama, was sentenced to a year in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $570 after being convicted of a number of charges, including violent entry to the Capitol.

Tommy Frederick Allan, 52, of Rocklin, California, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Ryan Keith Ashlock, of Gardner, Kansas, was sentenced to 70 days in prison, 12 months of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Matthew Baggott, 29, of Woodbury, Tennessee, was sentenced to three months in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525.

Dawn Bancroft, 58, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510.

Robert L. Bauer, 43, of Cave City, Kentucky, was sentenced to 45 days incarceration, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to a charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Bryan Betancur, also known as “Bryan Clooney” or “Maximo Clooney,” 23, of Silver Spring, Maryland—a self-professed white supremacist, according to court documents—was sentenced to four months in prison, a year of supervised release, and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Dona Sue Bissey, 52, of Bloomfield, Indiana, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

James Bonet, 29, of Glens Falls, New York, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Cory Ray Brannan, 23, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced to 30 days incarceration, two years of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, of Sandston, Virginia, was sentenced to five months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $570 after pleading guilty to four charges, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Tammy A. Bronsburg, also known as “Tammy Butry,” 49, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 20 days incarceration, two years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Boyd Allen Camper, 54, of Philipsburg, Montana, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Christian Glen Cortez, of Seabrook, Texas, was sentenced to four months in prison, three years of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Gracyn Dawn Courtright, 23, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Dalton Ray Crase, 22, of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced to 15 days in prison, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Lawrence Dropkin Jr., 45, of Raritan, New Jersey, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $570 after pleading guilty to several charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Treniss Jewell Evans III, 46, of Canyon Lake, Texas, was sentenced to 20 days of intermittent incarceration—meaning the sentence can be served at weekends— three years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $5,525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr., 40, of Orlando, Florida, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Marilyn Fassell, of Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 30 days incarceration, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Her husband, Thomas Fassell, was sentenced to seven days intermittent incarceration, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to the same charge.

Leticia Vilhena Ferreira, 32, of Indian Park Head, Illinois, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, three years of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Samuel J. Fisher, also known as “Brad Holiday,” 35, of New York City, was sentenced to 120 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Andrew James Galloway, 34, of Cody, Wyoming, was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and ordered to pay a combined $1,510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Anthime Joseph Gionet, 33, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, two years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $2,510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Simone Melissa Gold, 55, of Beverly Hills, California, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $10,025 after pleading guilty to one charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Charles Hand III, 35, of Butler, Georgia, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, six months’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jennifer Marie Heinl, 43, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, two years’ probation, 50 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Edward E. Hemenway II, 38, of Winchester, Virginia, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham, Maine, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield, Michigan, was sentenced to 14 days of intermittent confinement, three years’ probation, two months home detention and location monitoring, and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Andrew Alan Hernandez, 44, of Riverside, California, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Brent John Holdridge, 56, of Eureka, California, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Annie Howell, 30, of Swoyersville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 60 days of intermittent incarceration, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Suzanne Ianni, 59, of Natick, Massachusetts, an activist with the far-right Super Happy Fun America group, according to court documents, was sentenced to 15 days in prison, 30 months’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Derek Jancart, 39, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Kash Lee Kelly, 32, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Billy Knutson, 36, of North Carolina, was sentenced to six months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Nicholas Lattanzi, 24, of Millsboro, Delaware, was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jean Lavin, 56, of Canterbury, Connecticut, was sentenced to 10 days intermittent incarceration, 60 days of home detention, three years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $3,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Mark Jefferson Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced to six months in prison, two years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Terry Lynn Lindsey, 53, of Ohio, was sentenced to five months in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $545 after pleading guilty to three charges, including violent entry.

James Little, 62, of Claremont, North Carolina, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

John Lolos, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Landon Manwaring, 32, of Vernal, Utah, was sentenced to 30 days incarceration, 35 months’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Matthew Carl Mazzocco, 37, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, 45 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Michael Gwynn McCormick, 51, of Orange, California, was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $1,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 42 days of intermittent incarceration, 36 months of probation, two months of home detention and ordered to pay a combined $3,025 after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building. Caught after sharing footage of his foray in the Capitol with a co-worker, he has since lost his job at Domino’s Pizza, according to NPR.

Richard Michetti, 33, of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to nine months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Adam Miller, 39, of Smithville, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration, three years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Brandon James Miller, 34, of Bradford, Ohio, was sentenced to 20 days of incarceration, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Garret Miller, 34, of Richardson, Texas, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $605 after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Stephanie Daniel Miller, 34, of Bradford, Ohio, wife of Brandon Miller, was sentenced to 14 days of incarceration, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

David Charles Mish Jr., 42, of West Allis, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Anthony Richard Moat, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 10 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Katharine Hallock Morrison, 37, of Dansville, New York, was sentenced to eight months in prison, eight months of home detention, two years of supervised release and ordered a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Daniel Michael Morrissey, 39, of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, three years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $3,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Dawn Munn, 55, of Borger, Texas, was sentenced to 14 days intermittent incarceration, three years’ probation, 90 days of home confinement and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. She attended the uprising with her husband Thomas (below), three adult children who were given periods of probation and community service, and a fourth underage child.

Thomas Munn, 54, of Borger, Texas, was sentenced to 14 days intermittent incarceration, three years’ probation, 90 days of location monitoring and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Kelly O’Brien, 49, of North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,525 after pleading guilty to one charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of Wrightstown, New Jersey, was sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $2,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Nicholas J. Perretta, 27, of Baden, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Russell James Peterson, 34, of Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Tam Dinh Pham, 48, of Richmond, Texas, was sentenced to 45 in prison and ordered to pay a combined $1,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. A Houston Police Department employee, his attorney told NPR that he has since resigned from his role.

Ronnie Bryan Presley, 42, of Bethpage, Tennessee, was sentenced to a year in prison, 26 months of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Mahailya Pryer, 33, of Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Kenneth Bruce Rader, 53, of Sioux City, Iowa, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Erik Rau, of Ohio, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

William Rogan Reid, 36, of Davie, Florida, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,738 on several charges, including destruction of government property.

Leonard Pearson Ridge IV, 19, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $1,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Jesus Delmora Rivera, 37, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced to eight months incarceration, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $570 on a number of charges, including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Benjamin Scott Robinson, 24, of North Carolina, was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Brittany Nicole Robinson, 29, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was sentenced to a month in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. She is reportedly a family member of both Linwood Robinson and Linwood Robinson II.

Linwood Alan Robinson, 59, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

His son, Linwood Alan Robinson II, 39, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was also sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. Four other family members were there that day, according to court documents.

James Robinson, 59, of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $1,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Mandy Robinson-Hand, 46, of Butler, Georgia, wife of Charles Hand III, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, six months’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Bradley Francis Rukstales, 52, of Inverness, Illinois, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jennifer Leigh Ryan, 50, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, two years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Blas Santillan, of Clayton, Georgia, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Diana Santos-Smith, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, three years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Hector Emanuel Vargas Santos, 28, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was sentenced to four months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $3,070 on a number of charges including violent entry.

Jeffrey Schaefer, 35, of Milton, Delaware, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $2,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Katherine Staveley Schwab, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to one charge of disruptive and disorderly conduct.

Dovid Schwartzberg, 19, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced to 45 days incarceration and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Anthony Joseph Scirica, 25, of Kernersville, North Carolina, was sentenced to 15 days of intermittent incarceration and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, of Jefferson, Georgia, was sentenced to eight months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,525 after pleading guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Mark Steven Simon, 49, of Huntingdon Beach, California, was sentenced to 35 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jeffrey Alexander Smith, 33, of San Diego, California, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, two years’ probation, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $100 after pleading guilty to threatening to kidnap and injure, among others, law enforcement officers.

Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto, 37, of Hancock, Michigan, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Virginia “Jenny” Marie Spencer, 37, of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina, was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. Her husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, is alleged to have attended the Capitol with her and has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Devin Steiner, 40, of Wooster, Ohio, the brother-in-law of Adam Miller, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years of probation and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Brian E. Stenz, 51, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 14 days of incarceration, two months of home detention, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $3,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

John Herbert Strand, 37, of Beverly Hills, California, who allegedly traveled to the Capitol with Simone Gold, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $12,170 on several charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Ryan Seth Suleski, 33, of Williamsburg, Virginia, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $550 after pleading guilty to two charges: entering a restricted building and theft of government property.

David Antonio Ticas, 40, of Placentia, California, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, two years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Michael Timbrook, 56, of Cookeville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 14 days of intermittent incarceration, a year of probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

William Tryon, 70, of Selkirk, New York, was sentenced to 50 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,525 after pleading guilty to one charge of entering a restricted building.

Thomas Uberto, of New York, was sentenced to 10 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Rafael Valadez Jr., 42, of Indio, California, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Mitchell Paul Vukich, of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Joshua Wagner, 23, of Greenwood, Indiana, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Sean David Watson, 49, of Alpine, Texas, was sentenced to seven days in prison, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Philip James Weisbecker, 50, of San Diego, California, was sentenced to 30 days intermittent incarceration, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $2,510 pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Timothy Wayne Williams, 39, of Trinidad, Colorado, was sentenced to six months in prison, a year of supervised release, including six months of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $550 after pleading guilty to two charges: entering a restricted building and theft of government property.

Troy Dylan Williams, of Kentucky, was sentenced to 15 days in prison, three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Loammi Yazdani-Isfehani, also known as “Elijah,” 31, of Albany, Ohio, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, two years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol. His sisters, Abigail and Loruhamah, were also sentenced to periods of probation for attending the uprising.

Isaac Samuel Yoder, 32, of Nevada, Missouri, was sentenced to a year in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,570 on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Joseph Leyden, 56, of La Grange, Illinois, was sentenced to six month in prison, a year of supervised release, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Daniel Leyden, 55, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced to 38 months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Darrell Neely, 51, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to 28 months in prison, on charges that included disruptive and disorderly conduct, according to NPR.

Jorge Aaron Riley, 42, of Sacramento, California, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, two years of supervised release after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.

Kenneth Scott Armstrong III, 52, of Half Moon Bay, California, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Neil Ashcraft, 38, of Sanford, Florida, was sentenced to 80 days in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $50 after pleading guilty to entering a restricted building and theft of government property.

Stephen Maury Baker, 32, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to nine days intermittent incarceration, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jeremy K. Baouche, 24, of New London, Connecticut, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $2,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Thomas Baranyi, 29, of Ewing, New Jersey, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Eric Gene Barber, 42, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, two years’ incarceration and ordered to pay a combined $612.95—including $52.95 to C-SPAN—after pleading guilty to demonstrating at the Capitol and theft.

Luke Wessley Bender, 21, of Fairfax Station, Virginia, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,180 on several charges, including disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Elliot Bishai, 19, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Kevin Sam Blakely, 55, of McKinney, Texas, was sentenced to 120 days in prison, 18 months’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Nicholas James Brockhoff, 20, of Covington, Kentucky, was sentenced to three years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,800 after pleading guilty to impeding an officer with a fire extinguisher.

Phillip Andrew Bromley, 46, of Sterrett, Alabama, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $4,025 after pleading guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Gabriel Morgan Brown, 38, of Bayville, New York, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $535 after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and physical violence against assembled media at the Capitol.

Janet West Buhler, 57, of Kaysville, Utah, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jared Paul Cantrell, 38, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced to six months in prison, a year of supervised release, four months of home incarceration, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $8,560 on three counts, including disorderly conduct.

Jeremiah Carollo, 45, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, was sentenced to 21 days in prison, a years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Mariposa Castro, 48, of Gilroy, California, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, and ordered to pay a combined $5,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Mick Chan, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three months in prison, a year of supervised release, five months of home detention, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $560 on three counts, including disorderly conduct.

Kevin M. Cronin Jr., 29, of Puyallup, Washington, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 39, of Polo, Missouri, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $535 on two counts including entering a restricted building.

Nathaniel J. DeGrave, 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $27,200 after pleading guilty to two charges, including assaulting an officer.

Joshua Dressel, 31, of Festus, Missouri, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, 48, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Richard J. Escalera, 47, of Destin, Florida, was sentenced to seven days in prison and two years’ probation after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Brandon Fellows, 26, of Schenectady, New York, was sentenced to five months in prison after being found guilty of criminal contempt while indicted on other charges related to the uprising.

Jeffrey Xavier Finley, 28, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to 75 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

John Hubert Getsinger Jr., 51, of Hanahan, South Carolina, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation. 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Daniel Goodwyn, 32, of San Francisco, California, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $3,025 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Jeffrey Grace, 61, of Battle Ground, Washington, was sentenced to 75 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

His son, Jeremy Grace, also of Battle Ground, Washington, was sentenced to 21 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Couy Griffin, 47, of New Mexico, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $3,525 on a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building. Griffin is the founder of Cowboys for Trump.

Andrew William Griswold, 28, of Niceville, Florida, was sentenced to 75 days in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Stacy Wade Hager, 57, of Gatesville, Texas, was sentenced to seven months in prison and ordered to pay a combined $570 on several charges including disorderly conduct.

Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger, 43, of Hanahan, South Carolina, a relation of John Getsinger, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Johnny Leroy Harris, of Shelby, North Carolina, was sentenced to seven months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Stephanie M. Hazelton, also known as “Ayla Wolf,” 49, of Medford, New Jersey, was sentenced to 10 days in prison, 90 days of location monitoring, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Pamela Anne Hemphill, 68, of Boise, Idaho, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jon Nicholas Heneghan, 57, of Dunedin, Florida, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Emily Hernandez, 21, of Sullivan, Missouri, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Adam Avery Honeycutt, 39, of Florida, was sentenced to 90 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Kasey Von Owen Hopkins, 47, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced to four months in prison, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

James Matthew Horning, 44, of New Holland, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Jeffrey William Hubbard, 46, of Lincoln City, Oregon, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jason Lee Hyland, 37, of Texas, was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $4,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Elias Irizarry, 19, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, was sentenced to 14 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. According to NPR, he is the son of Days of Our Lives actor Vincent Irizarry.

Raul Eduardo Jarrin, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Adam Christian Johnson, 36, of Bradenton, Florida, was sentenced to 75 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $5,525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minnesota, was sentenced to four months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Daryl Johnson, 50, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a year of supervised released and ordered to pay a combined $4,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina, 31, of Bethpage, New York, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to an act of physical violence at the Capitol.

Carol O’Neal Kicinski, 64, of Dunedin, Florida, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Nolan Harold Kidd, 21, of Crawford, Georgia, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

William Stephon Kit, 46, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $575 after pleading guilty to two charges, including attempting to carry a pistol without a license.

Brian Korte, 65, of York Haven, Pennsylvania, an alleged member of the Free PA political group, was sentenced to 21 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Paul Edward Kovacik, 54, of Wisconsin, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Philip Edward Kramer, 61, of Yorba Linda, California, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $3,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

John Franklin Lammons, 61, of Galveston, Texas, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Benjamin Larocca, 27, of Pearland, Texas, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $3,025 after pleading guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Kene Brian Lazo, 42, of Norfolk, Virginia, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

William Arthur Leary, 54, of Utica, New York, was sentenced to 45 days in prison, two years’ probation, 90 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $600 after pleading guilty to unlawful entry to public property, according to NPR.

Jia Liu, of Little Neck, New York, was sentenced to four months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Paul Ewald Lovely, 23, of Halethorpe, Maryland, was sentenced to 14 days intermittent incarceration, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Danean Kimberly MacAndrew, 53, of Mission Viejo, California, was sentenced to three months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $70 on several charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct, according to NPR.

Victor Anthony Martinez, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Anthony Michael Mazzio Jr., 35, of Midland City, Alabama, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol.

Savannah Danielle McDonald, 20, of Elberton, Georgia, was sentenced to 21 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Clifford James Meteer, 66, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jorden Robert Mink, 27, of Oakdale, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 51 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,120 after pleading guilty to two counts: assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer with a dangerous weapon; and theft of government property.

Landon Bryce Mitchell, 30, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,180 on several charges, including disorderly conduct.

Jon Thomas Mott, 38, of Yellville, Arkansas, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

John Maron Nassif, 55, of Chuluota, Florida, was sentenced to seven months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,570 on several charges including disorderly conduct.

Kirstyn Niemela, 33, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,570 on several charges including disorderly conduct.

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, of Cleveland, Alabama, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined £2,100 after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a flagpole.

Robert Keith Packer, 57, of Newport News, Virginia, was sentenced to 75 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Michael Pomeroy, 51, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a member of the Free PA group, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jeffrey Register, 38, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, was sentenced to 75 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jordan T. Revlett, of Island, Kentucky, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a year of probation, 80 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jason Daniel Riddle, 32, of Keene, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 90 days in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $789 after pleading guilty to two charges, including theft of government property.

Jonathan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast, Florida, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, five months of home detention and ordered to pay a combined $2,135 after pleading guilty to civil disorder and theft of government property.

David Lester Ross, 33, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 60 days in prison, two years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $100 after pleading guilty to unlawful entry to public property, according to NPR.

Jerry Ryals, 26, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was sentenced to nine months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to civil disorder.

Oliver Louis Sarko, of Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Zachariah John Sattler, of Chestertown, Maryland, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, two years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 36, of Bentleyville, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to two charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Daniel Shaw, 55, of Santa Rosa, California, was sentenced to 10 days in prison, two years’ probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Grayson Sherrill, 22, of Cherryville, North Carolina, was sentenced to seven months in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Dennis Sidorski, 46, of Ashburn, Virginia, was sentenced to 100 days in prison, a year of supervised release, 50 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $525 after pleading guilty to disorderly and disruptive conduct.

Weston Sobotka, 26, of Ashburn, Virginia, was sentenced to 15 days intermittent incarceration, 50 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Hatchet M. Speed, 40, of Vienna, Virginia, was sentenced to four years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $12,170 on several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding.

Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morganfield, Kentucky, was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,520 after pleading guilty to various charges, including physical violence in the Capitol and pepper spraying an officer.

Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 36, of North Carolina, was sentenced to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release, eight months of home detention and ordered to pay a combined $2,100 after pleading guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Derek Sulenta, 37, of California, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 60 days of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Chance Anthony Uptmore, 24, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Shelly Varney, 46, of Sanford, Florida, was sentenced to 24 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,550 after pleading guilty to two charges, including theft of government property.

William Vogel, 26, of Pawling, New York, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Philip C. Vogel, of Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 30 days in prison, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $1,831 after pleading guilty to one charge of theft of government property.

Anthony Vuksanaj, 52, of Mahopac, New York, was sentenced to 42 days intermittent incarceration, three years’ probation, three months of home detention and ordered to pay a combined $2,510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

David Walls-Kaufman, 65, of Washington D.C., was sentenced to 60 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $1,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Colton Wargo, 26, of Westlake, Ohio, was sentenced to 14 days in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

His mother, Kimberly Wargo, 55, of North Olmsted, Ohio, was also sentenced to 14 days in prison, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Richard Bryan Watrous, 59, of Cortland, New York, was sentenced to 14 days intermittent incarceration, three years’ probation, 60 days of home confinement and ordered to pay a combined $3,010 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Paul S. Westover, 52, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 45 days in prison and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Jodi Lynn Wilson, 43, of Swanton, Ohio, was sentenced to 20 days in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to pay a combined $510 after pleading guilty to one charge of demonstrating in the Capitol.

###

Since the last release, the following people have also been sentenced, according to NPR:

Lisa Marie Eisenhart, 57, of Georgia, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 on various charges, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Sean Michael McHugh, 34, of Auburn, California, was sentenced to 78 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $2,500 after pleading guilty to two counts, including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, of Nashville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 57 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 on several charges, including unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon at the Capitol.

Patrick Alonzo Stedman, 32, of Haddonfield, New Jersey, was sentenced to two years in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay a combined $22,000 on several charges, including entering and remaining in the Capitol.

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish