Hell of a lawyer or lawyer from hell? What Christine Blasey Ford and Julie Swetnick have in common

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2018

Debra Katz, one of the lawyers representing Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, is a Democrat and avowed member of the Trump resistance who The Washington Post described as “the feared attorney of the #MeToo movement.”

Ford confirmed that she hired Katz after the recommendation of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Katz also has represented another Kavanaugh accuser – Julie Swetnick.

The Wall Street Journal reported that “Roughly a decade ago, Ms. Swetnick was involved in a dispute with her former employer, New York Life Insurance Co., over a sexual-harassment complaint she filed, according to people familiar with the matter. Representing her in the complaint was the firm run by Debra Katz, the lawyer currently representing Dr. Ford. The company ultimately reached a financial settlement with Ms. Swetnick, the people said.”

A spokesman for New York Life “confirmed that Ms. Swetnick worked there as an agent for less than two years, from 2006 to 2008. She didn’t list her work there on a resume posted online,” the report said.

In 2017, the IRS “filed a lien on Ms. Swetnick’s Washington apartment for $40,303 in unpaid taxes, and released it in March, saying the tax bill had been paid,” the Journal report said.

RedState noted: “So, you have to ask yourself, what are the odds of this Debra Katz representing Christine Ford also having represented Michael Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick? And what are the odds of her clearing a $40K IRS lien in March as Kennedy’s retirement was rumored?”

