Has Joe Biden’s campaign ended? Meanwhile, President Trump barnstorms the nation

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2020

It’s back to the basement for Joe Biden.

The Democrat presidential candidate has reportedly called a lid on in-person events for the remainder of the campaign.

JT Lewis of Team Trump tweeted on Sunday: “Joe Biden says he won’t do any more in-person campaigning for the remaining 9 days.”

The news came one day after emails, pornographic and drug-filled photos and videos of Hunter Biden were published online.

Biden called a lid at 11:27 a.m. on Sunday, one day after his drive-in speech in Pennsylvania was filled with Trump supporters, who Biden referred to as “chumps.”

One Twitter user noted: “Well, based on the turnout of his, um, rallies, he would probably be more effective calling each one personally. Of course, that still leaves eight and a half days….”

As Biden retired to the basement, President Donald Trump was barnstorming the nation.

The president rose early on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida, took a motorcade to a polling site to cast his early-voting ballot, flew to Fayetteville, North Carolina for a campaign rally, then went on to Columbus, Ohio for another packed rally, followed by a stop in Milwaukee for a third “Make America Great” rally, then headed home, arriving at the White House in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Trump rolled out at 10:30 a.m., flying aboard Air Force One to New Hampshire for a crowded rally, then headed to Maine.

Trump on Sunday noted his opponent’s light schedule: “This guy has more lids, I don’t know, there’s something going on; somebody said it’s strategy, it’s not, because really strategy would be coming out,” Trump said in New Hampshire.

“Do you think that Sleepy Joe would be doing these things? I don’t think so,” Trump said. “He’ll go back to bed. Hillary [Clinton] used to spend a lot of time in bed, too. But she had more energy than him. She did.”

LOOK at the size of the crowd here at the #MAGA rally for Trump! New Hampshire loves @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Four More Years! pic.twitter.com/qcqwHCduFu — Jess Turnr 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) October 25, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media