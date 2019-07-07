Harvard-Harris poll: 2 of 3 Americans in poll want citizenship question in 2020 Census

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2019

Americans across the political spectrum say a citizenship question should be included in the 2020 U.S. Census, a new poll shows.

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released on July 2, 67 percent of voters said that the government should be allowed to ask U.S. residents if they are citizens.

The survey found that 88 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and 63 percent of independents said they support a citizenship question in the census.

Mark Penn, the Harvard CAPS/Harris polling director, said, “The public here agrees with the administration that it makes sense to ask citizenship on the census – its a clear super-majority of Americans on this issue.”

The Trump administration said on July 2 that the decision has been made to print the census questionnaire without the citizenship question.

The Supreme Court decided last week to block a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

In response to the high court’s decision, President Donald tweeted: “Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020.”

“Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able to ask whether or not someone is a Citizen,” Trump asked rhetorically. “Only in America!”

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 2,182 registered voters from June 26-29. The poll serves as a collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

“Most Americans want an accurate count of how many citizens are in our country. The citizenship question shouldn’t be a partisan issue – it’s a matter of simply knowing who is in America,” Rep. Jody Hice, Georgia Republican, said. “The Court’s disappointing ruling has stalled the process for now, but I believe the question is necessary.”

Hice told Breitbart News Sunday in March that Democrats fought the Trump administration’s citizenship question on the 2020 census because it might endanger their House majority by losing seats in Democrat-leaning states.

