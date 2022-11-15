‘Ground Zero’: Maricopa County officials started PAC in 2021 to back GOP non-deniers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2022

It was their job. They had two years to prepare for it. Yet officials in Maricopa County again couldn’t (or wouldn’t) carry out a clean election.

Maricopa County has become “Ground Zero” for the shattering impact this year on the U.S. system of elections following an all-out offensive by the Left and anti-Trump Republicans to stop MAGA candidates.

Officials in Arizona’s largest county even created a political action committee in 2021 with the specific aim of defeating Trump-backed candidates, a report said.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Supervisor Chairman Bill Gates were behind the creation of the PAC, the Post Millennial reported on Nov. 14.

The so-called Pro Democracy Republicans of Arizona PAC claims on its website that it is “fighting to keep our democratic institutions alive.”

The website describes the PAC’s mission: “The Arizona election wasn’t stolen. We Republicans simply had a presidential candidate who lost, while we had many other candidates who won. It’s time we Republicans accept and acknowledge that fact. Candidates come and go. But our democratic institutions are long-lasting, and peaceful transitions of power are a hallmark of the United States. We should not abandon this history in favor of conspiracy theorists and demagoguery.”

On Nov. 17, 2021, Meg Cunningham from the Kansas City Beacon tweeted that Richer, “the Maricopa County recorder, is launching a PAC to support Rs running for non-federal AZ offices who ‘acknowledge the validity of the 2020 election and condemn the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as a terrible result of the lies told about the November election.’ ”

Richer responded: “Thanks to a few generous donors this is now launching. Join me if you care about traditional Republican ‘stuff’ (free people, free markets, rule of law), but also don’t believe in conspiracies about the 2020 election or that Jan 6 was a tourist event.”

Arizona’s status as “Ground Zero” in the 2022 midterm elections became clear as the projected outcome of the race involving Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was announced last night.

Democrat Katie Hobbs, who as secretary of state was also tasked with overseeing the election, is the projected winner, according to the Associated Press and other outlets.

The Associated Press (AP) called the race for Hobbs at 9:20 p.m. Eastern on Monday, nearly a week after Election Day. With more than 95 percent of the statewide vote reported, Hobbs garnered 1,265,331 (50.41 percent), while 1,244,850 percent (49.59 percent) voted for Lake, according to the New York Times. Hobbs leads by 20,481 votes.

Arizonans know BS when they see it. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish