GREATEST HITS, 8: Report: Rep. Rashida Tlaib failed to disclose Soros fellowship funding

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2019

In her required financial disclosure, Rep. Rashida Tlaib did not identify the George Soros Open Society Foundation as the source of a payment she received for a “leadership fellowship,” a report said.

The Michigan Democrat, who last week declared of President Donald Trump “we’re going to impeach the motherf..ker,” did not disclose that it was the Soros group who in 2017 paid her $85,307, according to a report by the Washington Free Beacon, which obtained the most recent copies of tax forms for a number of Soros’s organizations.

The House Ethics Committee requires that all candidates disclose the names of groups and organizations that provide their sources of income.

The Beacon report notes: “An expenditure of $85,307 to Rashida Tlaib in Detroit, Mich., from 2017 is shown on page 97 of the 321-page report” on the Soros tax forms.

On her financial disclosure form, Tlaib listed the amount at $68,307 and noted it was for what she called a “Leadership in Government Fellowship”.

Tlaib did identify the names of the sources that provided her income in three of four cases. Tlaib received compensation from the Maurice & Jane Sugar Law Center, Wayne State University, and Metro Solutions, the forms show.

A spokesman for Soros’s Open Society Foundations told the Free Beacon that Tlaib’s fellowship was last year when she informed the group she would be running for Congress.

Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a Washington, D.C.-based watchdog group, said that Tlaib’s failure to report the source of her income is “problematic” due to rules requiring that the income source be identified.

Under House Ethics Committee rules, members are required to “Identify the source by naming the organization, corporation, or other entity making the payment. It is not necessary that individual clients of a business be named, only the business itself. For example, on Schedule C, an editor would report the name of the publishing firm as the source of earned income, not the clients for whom the work was performed. Describe the type of income as salary, commissions, fees, pension, etc., as appropriate.”

Meanwhile, the full context of the Tlaib’s remarks about Trump, as noted by The Daily Beast: “Speaking at a reception for the MoveOn campaign on Thursday night, the Michigan Democrat recalled a conversation she had with her son. She quoted her boy saying: ‘Look, mama, you won. Bullies don’t win,’ Tlaib told the crowd. ‘And I said, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and impeach the motherf..ker.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted that Tlaib’s contempt for Trump has not been secret.

“A couple of years before her campaign for office, Tlaib was physically removed from a Trump speaking event because she couldn’t stop heckling him,” Chumley wrote. “According to the Detroit Free Press, she interrupted with screams of, ‘He doesn’t love Detroit. He doesn’t love no one who isn’t Donald Trump.’ ”

Soon after, Tlaib soon wrote in an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press that it’s “unbecoming of any American to not stand up to Trump’s hate-filled rhetoric and tactics.”

Apparently, Chumley noted, “screaming out ‘impeach the motherf..ker’ doesn’t fall into the category of hate-filled?”

Chumley continued: “Tlaib, remember, as previously reported, is a trained social justice attorney who was once dubbed a ‘new Obama’ by New York Magazine. In other words: Her opening remarks aren’t likely to soften in the coming months.

“Expect her activism to continue – her rhetoric to sink to even lower levels of discourtesy and disrespect. Welcome to the new Democratic-controlled House. Welcome to the 116th Congress.”

