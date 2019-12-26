GREATEST HITS, 13: Documents reveal Pelosi’s record of pricey travel at taxpayer expense

CELEBRATING 21 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Countdown: Top stories of 2019

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2019

In canceling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned junket to Brussels and Afghanistan last week, President Donald Trump also saved U.S. taxpayers quite the bundle.

Pelosi has a penchant for pricey travel at taxpayer expense, according to documents obtained by government watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Pelosi’s military travel cost the United States Air Force more than $2 million over one two-year period, with $101,429.14 for in-flight expenses including food and alcohol.

One 2015 trip Pelosi took with a congressional delegation to Italy and Ukraine cost $134,587.81 plus $50,000 for an advance of funds for an “escort officer,” according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

From July 30 to Aug. 6 in 2015, Pelosi took a trip to Milan, Rome and Naples, Italy, and Kiev, Ukraine, for herself, her husband, several members of Congress and their spouses. The Italy trip included Milan, Rome and Naples with visits to the Vatican Museum, Sistine Chapel, Duomo and viewing Da Vinci’s “Last Supper”.

The documents also show the Air Force’s negative response to a Pelosi staff request for a specific crew for Pelosi’s flight. An official notes that it “would be a disastrous precedent to set even if it were possible.” The Air Force further points out: “Our ARC crews have plenty to balance already with military duties and their civilian employers.”

“Speaker Pelosi has a demonstrated record of abusing the perks of office that give her access to military luxury travel paid for by taxpayers,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Please follow and like us: