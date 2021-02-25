Greater Idaho? 5 counties set vote on bailing from Oregon

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2021

An initiative to move five counties in eastern and southern Oregon into Idaho has qualified for the May 18 special election.

“Move Oregon’s Border”, also known as “Greater Idaho”, confirmed Tuesday the initiative had made the ballot.

The five counties are: Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman.

“Oregon is a powder keg because counties that belong in a red-state like Idaho are ruled by Portlanders,” Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, said in a statement.

McCarter said the Greater Idaho movement picked up momentum due to Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus lockdown orders widely criticized as tyrannical , the state’s handling of the ongoing Antifa unrest in Portland, and what he described as the state legislature’s bias in favor of Portland over rural communities.

“This state protects Antifa arsonists, not normal Oregonians, it prioritizes one race above another for vaccines and program money and in the school curriculum, and it prioritizes Willamette Valley above rural Oregon,” McCarter said.

When asked why rural Oregonians don’t just move to Idaho, McCarter said: “We love our communities. We’re tied into them. It’s just the state government that we can’t stand.”

Democrats control the governorship, all state constitutional offices and both houses of the state legislature in Oregon.

Any state line reconfiguration would require the approval of the relevant state legislatures as well as Congress.

McCarter said Move Oregon’s Border is also reaching out to northern California counties.

In January, Facebook removed a group page which had 12,000 followers, as well as the pages of McCarter and another administrator. Move Oregon’s Borders still has a presence on Twitter, MeWe, Parler, Gab and Telegram.

“We don’t know why because Facebook won’t show us the six posts it claims violated their standards,” Move Oregon’s Border said in a press release.

