GOP says Liz Cheney will be ousted from leadership post by end of May

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2021

Leaders of the Republican Party are planning to remove Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference by the end of the month, reports say.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end,” a top ally to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday, according to a report by The Daily Wire. “When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome.”

A second McCarthy ally said: “This is a broad range of lawmakers who have had it with her. She’s a liability, and McCarthy’s as fed up as the rest of us that she is focused on the past rather than winning back the House.”

Cheney has continued to stand by her vote to impeach President Donald Trump and has even indicated she would run on it in the 2022 election.

Trump said on Monday: “Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!”

Rep. Jim Banks on Indiana, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, slammed Cheney’s remarks at the GOP retreat in Orlando last week, saying that she was not focused on what mattered because she was focused on attacking Trump.

“That’s what we got out of Liz Cheney, which doesn’t help us remain focused on that single goal,” Banks said. “Her lack of focus on that, while being focused on other things, and proving her point, was an unwelcome distraction. The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference.”

McCarthy told Fox News: “I have heard from members, concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the [Republican] message.”

Republicans who are reportedly supporting Cheney’s ouster are House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Elise Stefanik and John Katko of New York, Jackie Walorski and Jim Banks of Idaho, Young Kim of California, and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida.

Cheney was first elected to Wyoming’s at-large House district in 2016, and became chairwoman of the House Republican Conference in 2019.

Democrats and Republicans In Name Only (RINOs) lined up to shower Cheney with affection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised “Lynne Cheney” for her “courage” and “patriotism” after releasing a press statement insinuating Cheney is a threatening female to Republicans. Pelosi apparently forgot Liz Cheney’s first name.

RINO Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah tweeted his support for Cheney, condoning her impeachment vote of Trump, who won 70 percent of Wyoming’s 2020 vote.

“Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go…,” Romney said.

Breitbart News noted in a May 4 report that former House Speaker and Fox News board member Paul Ryan met “off-the-record’ with Cheney about Trump’s position in the Republican Party.

“Ryan has also been vocally unsupportive of Trump,” the Breitbart report noted.

The Breitbart report also noted that Cheney “sent a document to the whole House GOP conference in February against Democrat President Joe Biden’s amnesty plan which lifted at least a dozen passages nearly word-for-word from the Biden White House’s public ‘Fact Sheet’ promoting the legislation.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief