GOP reports spike in donations, volunteers after Kavanaugh drama

by WorldTribune Staff, October 12, 2018

“The Left’s angry mob has Republicans energized,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Oct. 10.

The RNC reported a 500 percent surge in donations to the party during the height of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation battle.

A huge increase in volunteers have also been rushing to GOP offices to help get out the vote in the midterm elections, the RNC said.

The RNC said that 50 percent of those contacted during a recent cold call committed to volunteering for the midterms. The typical success rate from a cold call is 7 percent.

Since The Washington Post published Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh in mid-September, donations to the Republican Party increased 40 percent compared to the first half of the month, the RNC said.

The party had its largest online fundraising take ever on Sept. 30. Additionally, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, the party raised nearly $6 million. Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Oct. 6.

An email request for volunteers on the day President Donald Trump announced Kavanaugh as his choice to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy received 87,000 responses, the RNC said, adding that it has since received 300,000 more responses from potential volunteers.

