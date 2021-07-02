GOP rep in Arizona, who ‘lost most of my family members’ to communism, explains reality to Democrat

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2021

During a session of the Arizona state legislature on June 25, Democrat state Rep. Daniel Hernandez mocked the dangers of communism, parroting the party narrative that white nationalism is a bigger threat.

Republican state Rep. Quang Nguyen knows what it is like to live under a communist regime. He escaped Vietnam, but not before communists killed members of his family.

Nguyen delivered a white-hot response to Hernandez that went viral:

“White nationalism didn’t drown 250,000 Vietnamese in the South China Sea. The Communists did. White Nationalism didn’t execute 86,000 South Vietnamese at the fall of Saigon. The Communists did. White Nationalists didn’t put me here. Communism did.

“So don’t take it lightly. Don’t mock me. Don’t mock what I go through in life. It’s rough. I lost most of my cousins and family members due to Communism. If we don’t stand up to teaching Communism to our children, we’ll lose this country.”

“So sir,” he said to Hernandez, “don’t mock me.”

