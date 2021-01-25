GOP leadership confronts nationwide uprising over its role in 2020 election fraud

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics. …

Step into almost every Republican state or district, and most voters are livid that Republican leaders didn’t fight more to overturn the election, resist impeachment, back Trump, punish House Conference Chair Liz Cheney and protest big business for blacklisting its members.

The Arizona Republican Party voted yesterday to censure three faces of the Republican establishment — Cindy McCain, Gov. Doug Ducey and former Sen. Jeff Flake — and reelected state party chair Kelli Ward, a fierce Trumper.

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are being hit with swift punishment, including brewing primary challenges, censure votes and public scoldings, the N.Y. Times reports (subscription).

Some House Republicans, egged on by right-wing media, are pushing an uphill fight to oust Cheney from her third-ranking leadership post. In Wyoming, she faces a long-shot primary challenge.

More

See All Breaking News