‘God’s children are not for sale’: Jim Caviezel’s ‘Sound of Freedom’ takes on human trafficking

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2023

“Sound of Freedom”, a new film by Angel Studios, is based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former U.S. government agent who quits his job to rescue children from global sex traffickers.

The human trafficking thriller features Jim Caviezel, who starred in “The Passion Of The Christ”.

Ballard (Caviezel) uncovered his life’s mission after freeing a seven-year-old boy that was kidnapped. When the young boy asked Ballard to find his sister who was also kidnapped, Ballard decided to devote his life to rescuing children from sex slavery.

Ballard (Caviezel) notes of child trafficking in the film: “It has already passed the illegal arms trade, and soon it’s going to pass the drug trade. You can sell a bag of cocaine one time, the child five to ten times.”

Caviezel said: “I am so proud to be a part of this impactful film. In fact, I’d say this is the second most important film I’ve done after ‘The Passion Of The Christ.’ ”

“ ‘Sound of Freedom’ is respectfully and stunningly filmed, based on real events of undercover heroes bringing hope to many,” said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios. “This film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with suspense and encourage all of us to take action.”

The cast includes Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (“The Final Cut”), Bill Camp (“12 Years a Slave”), José Zúñiga (“Twilight”), Eduardo Verástegui (“Unplanned”), and is written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Toronto winner “Bella,” “Little Boy”).

“Sound of Freedom” releases across the U.S. on July 4.

