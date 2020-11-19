Giuliani blasts media: ‘More than double’ number of votes to overturn election results

by WorldTribune Staff, November 19, 2020

Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s legal team said at a Thursday press conference they have uncovered evidence of massive voter fraud and will prove that Trump won “by a landslide,”

Rudy Giuliani said Trump’s legal team has signed affidavits from voters and poll workers from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Detroit, and other locations, alleging outright fraud. He said there are “more than double” the number of votes needed to overturn the election.

Giuliani called what the campaign attorneys are finding a “pattern” that “repeats itself in multiple states … specifically focused on big cities … that, as you would imagine, are controlled by Democrats.”

Giuliani said widespread fraud is “easily provable,” and there are “hundreds of witnesses, maybe thousands.”

Trump attorney Sidney Powell spoke about foreign interference concerns with regard to the processing of ballots overseas, and “communist money” in the voting process as well as specific allegations regarding voting machines and rigged algorithms.

“President Trump won by a landslide, and we are going to prove it, and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom,” Powell said.

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis slammed the major media, saying: “This is basically an opening statement so the American people can understand what the networks have been hiding and what they refuse to cover, because all of our fake news headlines are dancing around the merits of this case and are trying to delegitimize what we are doing here. Let me be very clear that our objective is to make sure to preserve and protect election integrity.”

Ellis said of major media: “You are not unbiased jurors and until you step out of your role as a journalist and actually go into a courtroom and you are a judge on a bench, that has sworn an oath to be unbiased in our separation of powers, then your opinion doesn’t matter. The facts matter, the truth matters and if you are fair reporters, you will cover that fairly and appropriately and you will allow coverage… of our legal team.”

Ellis accused the major media of covering only “around the margins” and speculated about how the press would frame Thursday’s news conference: “I’ve seen all of you taking pictures right now and I can anticipate what your headlines are going to be. If you are not willing to talk about the evidence that has been presented, then that is absolutely unacceptable for journalistic standards. The American people deserve to know what we have uncovered.”

Those “journalists standards” were on display immediately as the leftist media widely yawned at the press conference with many ignoring the evidence presented and highlighting Giuliani’s sweating and “hair dye.”

In other developments:

Michigan

The two Republican members of the Wayne County election board rescinded their votes to certify the county’s election results.

The members signed affidavits Wednesday night alleging they were bullied and misled into approving election results and do not believe the votes should be certified until serious irregularities in Detroit votes are resolved, Just the News reported.

The statements by Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann rescinding their votes from a day earlier threw into question anew whether Michigan’s presidential vote, currently favoring Joe Biden, will be certified.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann said. “Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.”

Palmer said: “The Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation. I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately. Despite repeated requests I have not received the requisite information and believe an additional 10 days of canvas by the State Board of canvassers will help provide the information necessary.”

Initially, county’s election board failed to certify the results during a 2-2 deadlocked vote when both Palmer and Hartmann voted against certification. But after hours of contentious public comment and criticism, including threats against their safety, the two GOP members struck a deal to certify the results in return for a promise of a thorough audit.

Palmer and Hartmann said Wednesday they learned that state officials had reneged or would not honor the audit, leaving them no recourse but to oppose certification until more investigation could be performed.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday issued an order to recount more than 800,000 ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Biden leads in the unofficial results by 20,608 votes.

Trump’s campaign on Wednesday filed a petition asking for recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties because of alleged “illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice given by government officials allowing Wisconsin’s voter ID laws to be circumvented,” The Epoch Times reported.

Commissioners in a video teleconference on Wednesday argued for nearly six hours before ultimately agreeing to conduct the recount.

Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson said he believed the commission should issue guidance to canvassers that they should set aside ballots that had a correction made to the witness address.

“They’ve essentially filed in advance a mass objection to all such ballots, that in this era of pandemic, and all our concerns for public health, and so on, it’s kind of ridiculous to have the observers have to be close enough to see each one and object individually to each one, when instead, we could give guidance at the outset that says, ‘hey, those need to be set aside, because those are going to be under litigation,’” Knudson said.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey said election results will not be considered official until all court cases have been settled.

The Trump campaign and state GOP filed lawsuits in Maricopa County in a bid to block officials from certifying the election results due to alleged voter irregularities and improprieties.

“There are legal claims that are being challenged in court and everybody on the ballot has certain access rights and remedies and if they want to push that they are able. Once those are adjudicated and the process plays out, I will accept the results of the election,” the Republican governor said in a news conference on Wednesday.

State law gives all Arizona counties until Nov. 23 to certify the results of the election. Then, the counties are to send in their results to the Secretary of State’s office, which then has another 10 days to certify the statewide results.

According to the unofficial vote count, Biden is ahead of Trump by about 11,000 votes in Arizona.

Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia lawyer who had represented the Trump campaign was placed under official protection after receiving “threats of harm,” according to court papers that were filed Nov. 18.

The attorney, Linda Kerns, was “the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and U.S. Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety,” the filing stated.

Judge Matthew Brann allowed Kerns to be “withdrawn as counsel” for the Trump campaign, according to a court filing.

Earlier this week, Kerns sought sanctions against a lawyer working for a law firm representing Democratic Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar after Kerns received harassment and a threatening phone call over the weekend in connection to her representation of Trump’s campaign.

Kerns wrote on Nov. 16 that she had “been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abusive emails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason—all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.” Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh also confirmed the development.

Fraud in every state?

An analysis posted to Twitter details how thousands of votes were switched from Trump to Biden and from third party candidates to Biden.

“Most of the time the cheating in the election wasn’t as simple as the votes going to one particular candidate. What they did was take votes from Trump and send them to third party or take both from 3rd and give to Biden,” the Twitter user says.

“From what I’ve seen… It’s more amazing if one of the states DIDN’T cheat for Biden.”

The Twitter thread can be seen here

