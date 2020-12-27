Giuliani banned by ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox: ‘It is going to be very shocking’ when country wakes up

by WorldTribune Staff, December 27, 2020

There is “considerable movement” in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin towards decertification of the 2020 presidential election results, Rudy Giuliani said on Friday.

“So starting after Christmas, this is really going to blow up,” Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, said.

“Because the evidence that all these crooked television networks, newspapers, big tech, and the leadership of the Democratic Party have been giving you is false. And you’re going to find that out all at once. It’s going to be very shocking to the country.”

Giuliani said the Trump legal team is pressing state lawmakers to decertify election results, and potentially certify Trump as the winner of the states, citing irregularities including alleged fraud.

“The numbers were wrong. Therefore they must be decertified,” Giuliani said in a self-published podcast episode.

America is “going into probably a more dramatic January than we’ve had in our history,” Giuliani said.

He mentioned the House of Representatives, where at least nine members or members-elect have pledged to contest electoral votes during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

“That’s what’s going to go on now — going to state legislatures and go on [to] Congress. This is going to be pursued. No matter what the crooked media tells you, it’s a real case,” Giuliani said, adding he was no longer allowed as a guest on ABC, NBC, CBS, or Fox News.

