Giuliani: 650,000 votes counted unlawfully in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2020

At least 650,000 ballots were counted unlawfully in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Rudy Giuliani said on Wednesday.

“No doubt about the fact they’re unlawful,” President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer said in an interview with Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs.

“Almost none” of the ballots were observed by a Republican, Giuliani added.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joe Biden currently leads by just under 54,000 votes in the state.

“What’s being said in the mass media, that we have no evidence, is a complete, absolute lie, just like they’ve been lying for years,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani said during a Fox News interview on Sunday that the lawsuits being filed by the Trump campaign might reveal up to 900,000 invalid ballots cast across the entire state of Pennsylvania.

The election integrity group True the Vote is suing Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathryn Boockvar, alleging that illegal ballots were counted in four counties, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

A lawsuit filed by True the Vote on Tuesday, on behalf of four Pennsylvania voters, alleges that ballots in Philadelphia County, Montgomery County, Delaware County, and Allegheny County were counted in the election despite having been invalid.

“The Pennsylvania election process was an embarrassment to our country and an affront to our deep-seated value of protecting Americans’ basic Constitutional right to vote,” True the Vote Founder and President Catherine Engelbrecht said in a statement.

True the Vote officials said they have gathered evidence in Philadelphia County that accuses election officials of picking and choosing voters to cure their defective ballots as poll watchers were not allowed access to canvassing sites.

In Montgomery County, True the Vote alleges that a poll watcher witnessed election officials advising unregistered voters to return to vote under a name that was registered in the state’s voter rolls. True the Vote also notes that voter turnout was 88.5 percent in Montgomery County, which is 19 percent higher than the statewide turnout of less than 70 percent.

In Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, True the Vote said voters were told to fill out provisional ballots after election officials claimed they had been sent mail-in ballots, even though the voters said they had not received mail-in ballots. The lawsuit also claims that poll workers were too close to voters when they were casting their ballots.

In Delaware county, True the Vote said voters who were recorded to have received mail-in ballots were given regular ballots and not required to sign the registration book. Additionally, poll watchers were granted extremely restricted access to a back room counting area, and ballots received on Election Day were not separated from ballots received after 8:00 p.m. that day, as ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

