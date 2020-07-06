Gingrich, editor answer July 4, anti-U.S. accusations by top Democrats

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2020

“It isn’t America’s history that needs to be repudiated. It’s its present,” Wall Street Journal Editor at Large Gerard Baker noted in his July 6 column.

Meanwhile, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich slammed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s brief Fourth of July address, saying it “may be the most anti-American speech ever given by an American presidential candidate.”

In a short video address on Twitter, the 77-year-old Biden implied the United States is racist by design, telling Americans that the November election offered “a chance to rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

Gingrich noted in a series of tweets:

Biden’s 245 word, 97 second long Fourth of July statement may be the most anti-American speech ever given by an American presidential candidate. He omits the Creator in his shortened version of the Declaration of Independence. Biden admits “all men are created equal” but in the modern secular left fashion forgets to mention that they are created by God and their rights come from God. Then he defames Jefferson limiting the Founding Father, Founder of the University of Virginia, etc to one idea – slaveowner. He reduces the Union’s war which led to abolishing slavery to “ravages” when the Union Army marched to the Battle Hymn of the Republic singing “as Christ died to make men Holy let us die to make men free” — and they did die for freedom. Biden’s snub of these brave men is tragic. Biden then skips killing volunteer civil rights workers in Mississippi, the courage of the sit ins, Eisenhower sending in U.S. Army to integrate Little Rock schools against a Democratic Governor, JFK fighting segregation in Mississippi and Alabama to one ugly symbol Bull Connor. Biden then skips the massive 1963 rally at Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr’s I Have a Dream speech (that his children could be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character), the National Holiday to honor him, the Memorial to him on the Mall. Biden’s America is “the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed” so after 48 years in Washington Biden will now fix everything he failed to fix for nearly a half century. Apparently in Biden’s America there has been no progress. America has had a Black President, 22 Black Cabinet Officers, 2 Black Supreme Court Justices, 224 other Black federal judges, 10 Black U.S. Senators, 153 elected Black members of the U.S. House, and nearly 400 Black admirals and generals. 39 of the 100 largest cities have Black Mayors.

Baker, former Editor-in-Chief of Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, noted:

At the end of the 20th century, the U.S. had won World War II and the Cold War, liberated half the planet from history’s most dehumanizing ideologies, advanced a free-market capitalism that had led more humans out of poverty than any economic system ever devised, and given the world the richest bounty of intellectual, cultural and scientific capital since the Enlightenment. Americans could—and did—look at themselves and the nation they had built with immense pride. Twenty years later much of the country’s political leadership, almost its entire academic establishment, most of the people who control its news and cultural output, and a good deal of its corporate elite view America as an irredeemably malignant force for enslavement and oppression, a uniquely evil power founded on an ideology of racial supremacy. These Jacobins demand that Americans repudiate most of the nation’s history, tear down the icons of its creation, and engage in a cultural expurgation of its sins. The roots of the current insanity are more profound than the inch-deep scholarship of the sophomores now in control of America’s newsrooms. The capitalism that had produced so much opportunity for so many has become increasingly a vehicle of power for a few. Megacompanies in finance and technology have grown unchecked. The modern woke corporation publicly disdains and derides the values on which the nation—and its profits—were built, even as it pursues global opportunities at the expense of American communities. It won’t be enough to reassert America’s great historic virtues. It will require weakening the power of the totalitarians on campus, ensuring fair access for all voices on tech platforms, holding to account the lawless mobs defacing and defaming the nation’s legacy. But it will also require addressing the rot in American capitalism, reining in the power of bloated monopolies, and ensuring that corporations prioritize Americans over their globalist, progressive agendas. This country hasn’t passed from great to evil in two decades. America hasn’t failed. But Americans have been failed — misled by inept and deceitful political leaders, deserted by predatory and mercenary corporate chiefs, and, above all, betrayed by a parasitic cultural elite that exploited American freedom to trash the country.

