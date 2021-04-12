‘Get out’: Canadian restaurant patrons drive out lockdown enforcers

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2021
Videos posted to social media from Barrie and Vancouver in Canada show restaurant owners and patrons driving out what reportedly were masked agency officials intent on enforcing covid lockdowns on the establishments.
From Barrie in Ontario:
So I took a drive to the simmering kettle in Barrie and enjoyed a great meal. While there, 2 agencies showed up to intimidate the crew. This is how we handled the second cowards that showed up. pic.twitter.com/IUiddrHosW
— A Smith (@ASmith89058723) April 11, 2021
From Vancouver in British Columbia:
