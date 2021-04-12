‘Get out’: Canadian restaurant patrons drive out lockdown enforcers

By on

by WorldTribune Staff, April 12, 2021

Videos posted to social media from Barrie and Vancouver in Canada show restaurant owners and patrons driving out what reportedly were masked agency officials intent on enforcing covid lockdowns on the establishments.

From Barrie in Ontario:

From Vancouver in British Columbia:

