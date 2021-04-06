Georgia lawmaker sponsors the ‘Biden Jim Crow on steroids Voter Act’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 6, 2021

While dispensing a panoply of lies regarding the new Georgia voter integrity legislation, Joe Biden described the law as “un-American,” “sick,” “pernicious,” and “Jim Crow on steroids.”

Georgia state Rep. Wes Cantrell said that if Georgia’s voting laws are “Jim Crow on steroids,” the voting laws in Biden’s home state of Delaware are a slave-holding plantation.

Cantrell said he has introduced the “Biden Jim Crow on steroids Voter Act”.

Cantrell said his bill “will change our voting laws so that they mirror the president’s home state of Delaware.”

“This law will have five key features to make us like Delaware,” Cantrell said. “Instead of having up to 19 days of early voting like we have here in Georgia, we’re going to have exactly zero early voting days, because that’s how they do it in Delaware.”

“Instead of having no-excuse absentee voting, like we have here in Georgia, we’re going to make you have an excuse to have an absentee ballot, and that excuse will be you’re either sick or you’re disabled, because that’s how they do it in Delaware.”

“Instead of having secure drop-boxes where you can place your absentee ballot in one of those drop-boxes for security’s sake, we’re going to provide you with exactly zero drop-boxes, because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” Cantrell said.

“And instead of being able to get food or drink from anyone outside of the 150-foot buffer zone while you’re voting, or being able to be provided water inside the 150-foot buffer area, we’re going to make it illegal for you to receive anything of value at any point while you’re standing in line to vote, because that’s how they do it in Delaware,” Cantrell added.

Finally, the state representative addressed what he claimed would be “the worst feature of all.”

“Instead of being able to vote in relative quiet like we do here in Georgia, we’re going to make it so that when you walk up to vote they’re going to announce your name, out loud, so that anyone in the precinct can object to your right to vote. And worse yet, during a primary, they’re not just going to announce your name, they’re going to announce your party affiliation, as well. Why? Because that’s how they do it in Delaware.”

Cantrell challenged all Democrats who back Biden’s comments on the Georgia voter integrity law to support his bill.

“So I look forward to all of my colleagues who voted against our election integrity bill, I look forward to them clamoring to co-sponsor this legislation” so Georgia can mirror Delaware, “where the voting laws are draconian,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell added some advice for Biden: “If you’re going to speak about a bill, know your facts. And congratulations, by the way, for receiving four Pinocchios for repeatedly lying about the content of the Georgia bill.”

The Washington Post gave Biden four Pinocchios for repeatedly claiming that the Georgia law “ends voting hours early.” In fact, the bill extended voting hours.

“And if you live in a glass house, you probably shouldn’t be throwing stones. Until you take care of the voting laws in Delaware, I think you should leave Georgia alone,” Cantrell concluded.

