Georgia judge allows forensic audit of Fulton County ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2021

A judge in Henry County, Georgia has allowed plaintiffs in a 2020 election lawsuit to have access to Fulton County’s mail-in ballots.

Judge Brian J. Amero ordered the ballots unsealed and the parties to appear at the ballot storage location at 10 a.m. on May 28. The ballots will be scanned at 600 dpi or higher, CD Media reported on Friday.

At a hearing on Friday, lawyers for VoterGA.org described large discrepancies (21 percent) between the number of ballot batches reported by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the number of ballot batches actually provided by court-ordered access in an April hearing in the case.

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

Since the April hearing, VoterGA.org has been examining the ballot images at a low resolution. The group told the judge it needed the actual physical ballots to understand the number of allegedly counterfeit ballots that may have been certified.

“A high number of ballots appear to have been counted twice,” an expert witness testifying on VoterGA.org’s behalf said.

Fulton County attorneys on Friday pushed for a sampling of the ballots instead of access to all of the ballots. The lawyers said the county objected to access to physical ballots.

Judge Amero ruled that, on May 28, VoterGa.org will be able to observe as Fulton County elections employees scan the mail-in ballots to a 600dpi uncompressed resolution.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief