Georgia House speaker sends Fulton County ‘urgent recommendation’ for ‘independent forensic investigation’ of election

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2021

An investigation is needed to “determine if any irregularities or willful fraud occurred” in Fulton County in the 2020 election, Georgia state House Speaker David Ralston said.

Ralston said he has informed Fulton County election officials to allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation, Just the News reported on July 18.

The request by Ralston comes after recent reports detailed irregularities and “provable fraud” in Fulton County in the November election.

In June, Just the News reported that an independent observer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger noted two dozen pages of irregularities in the Atlanta vote counting center on Nov. 3, including double scanning of ballots, insecure transportation of ballots and possible voter privacy violations.

Last week, election watchdog group VoterGA said it found that Fulton County’s hand count audit of the November election was riddled with “massive errors and provable fraud.”

In a letter sent last week to Fulton County election officials, Ralston wrote: “Given the seriousness of this situation and the possible repercussions for our state and nation, it is time we have an independent investigation — once and for all — of the way in which Fulton County conducted, counted and audited the November 2020 Presidential Election. To that end, it is my urgent recommendation that your office request that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct its own, independent forensic investigation into the November 2020 Presidential Election in Fulton County.”

Ralston added: “The GBI will follow the evidence wherever it may lead to determine if any irregularities or willful fraud occurred. The professionals at the GBI have the expertise and resources necessary to perform such an investigation. Furthermore, as sworn law enforcement officers, they have the trust of the public to ensure that the law was followed.”

