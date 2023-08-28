Georgia Gov. Kemp caught on video: ‘If you give anybody a voting machine they can hack it’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2023

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has famously waffled on the issue of election security in his own state in 2020. He finally settled on the narrative that the electronic voting machines used in the state’s elections, including 2020, were secure and immune to hacking or tampering.

On Aug. 26, Kemp made an appearance at the 8th District GOP Fish Fry in Perry. And the governor said this:

“If you give anybody a voting machine they can hack it.”

After being caught on video, Kemp added, with a mean look at the citizen journalist who recorded it: “I do stand on the side of truth … and winning elections.“

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a social media post she was “glad” to see that Kemp has “finally admitted voting machines can be hacked.

Greene has presented her own evidence of voter fraud, stating that someone had cast an absentee ballot in her husband’s name, which he was told when he showed up to vote in person on election day.

According to Kemp, no one has produced evidence of 2020 election fraud in Georgia that can withstand scrutiny in a court of law: “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor. The future of our country is at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have been at the center of the controversy surrounding the use of Dominion Voting Systems in Georgia. The state spent over $100 million to put Dominion’s machines in all counties.

“One of the key issues raised is the delicate nature of the Dominion machines and the threat of legal action if their results are questioned. Critics argue that this creates a chilling effect on transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” the Potus Toast blog noted.

I’m glad Governor Kemp finally admitted voting machines can be hacked because that is what we have all been saying all along. I still want to know who cast an absentee ballot in Perry’s name before he showed up to vote in person? There was fraud in the Georgia 2020 election! https://t.co/aLAzwmog0T — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 27, 2023

