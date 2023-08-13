Georgia DA has Trump on her mind and also more than a dozen of his supporters

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2023

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to seek charges in the coming days against more than a dozen people stemming from her investigation into President Donald Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election.

“Willis will seek more than a dozen indictments against Trump and people in his orbit,” The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday. “The DA will use conspiracy and racketeering charges to sweep up multiple defendants at once.”

“Since the racketeering statute in Georgia requires prosecutors to show a pattern of activity on at least two ‘qualifying’ crimes, Fani Willis’s team will pursue the indictment on statutes related to ‘influencing witnesses and computer trespass,’ ” the report added.

CNN reported that Georgia prosecutors are in possession of text messages and other communications that tie members of the Trump’s legal team – including Rudy Giuliani — to an alleged Jan. 7, 2021 voting systems “breach” in the state.

“Just landed back in DC with the Mayor huge things starting to come together! Most immediately, we were just granted access — by written invitation! — to Coffee County’s systems. Yay!” reads a Jan. 1, 2021 text message in a group chat of colleagues from Sullivan Strickler, the law firm hired by Trump’s team to examine the voting systems in the heavily Republican county, CNN reported.

So, is it a crime if you are invited by a county to view its voting system and then accept that invitation?

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak noted: “In the CNN story, Trump is described as being implicated in a ‘voting system breach,’ implying that he had personally hacked into voting systems, or that his campaign had done so. But the ‘breach’ happened after the election, and appeared authorized.”

Willis’s investigation initially focused on Trump’s January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In that call, Trump’s critics allege that he told Raffensperger to “find me 11,780 votes,” when in fact what Trump said was “I just want to find 11,780 votes which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

The Coffee County incident and the individuals allegedly tied to it has emerged as another central part of the effort, according to CNN’s report.

Trump on Sunday vehemently denied wrongdoing, again defending his call to Raffensperger as “perfect.” “I made a PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta!”

In a previous Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “I hear that RACIST Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney ‘Phoney’ Fani Willis, who weakly presides over one of the deadliest communities in the U.S., with thousands of murderers, violent criminals & gang members roaming the streets while going untried, free, & are treated with ‘kid gloves’ is using a potential Indictment of me, and other innocent people, as a campaign and fundraising CON JOB, all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD – MY DUTY & RIGHT!”

