Gen. Flynn rebukes congressman shocked by report NSA spying on Tucker Carlson

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2021

Anyone naive enough to believe the deep state is not using all the tools at its disposal to monitor the so-called “enemy within” has been napping for the past four years, former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn said.

In response to Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s revelation that Team Biden’s NSA is spying on him, Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck said: “If true, this is a massive violation against our civil liberties. The NSA must respond to Congress immediately.”

Flynn responded in a Telegram post: “Rep. Ken Buck, IF TRUE…!!! You must have been sleeping through the past four years. What do you think they did to myself, President Trump and others who they felt threatened by….Wake up and smell the Left, they will destroy this country unless the Republican Party starts playing hardball right back. Quit talking and do something about it.”

On June 29, the NSA released a statement in responses to Carlson’s allegations: “On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’ This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

The statement concludes: “NSA has a foreign intelligence mission. We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States. With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a U.S. citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan noted: “Tucker Carlson stated on his show the other night his belief that the NSA was monitoring his communications. While the NSA said in a carefully worded statement — I encourage all of you to read that — that Mr. Carlson was not the target, not a target, they didn’t deny that they had reviewed his communications.”

Carlson said in response to the NSA’s statement: “The question remains, did the Biden administration read my personal emails? That’s the question that we asked directly to NSA officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago in a very heated conversation. Did you read my emails? And again, they refuse to say, again and again. And then they refused even to explain why they couldn’t answer that simple question. ‘We can’t tell you and we won’t tell you why we can’t tell you.’ ”

“And the message is clear,” Carlson said, “we can do whatever we want. We can read your personal texts, we can read your personal emails, we can send veiled threats your way to brush you back if we don’t like your politics, we can do anything. We are our own country. And there’s literally nothing you can do about it. We’re in charge, you’re not.”

Carlson concluded: “Orwellian does not begin to describe the experience, it was like living in China. But we should get used to it. Now that the Biden administration has classified tens of millions of patriotic Americans, the kind who served in the military and fly flags in front of their homes, as potential domestic terrorists white supremacist saboteurs, we’re gonna see a whole lot more of this kind of thing. A whole lot more.”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who called for an immediate investigation into Carlson’s allegations, said the NSA’s statement is “so couched, it is functionally an admission.”

“What’s interesting is there is no denial that they were monitoring Tucker Carlson, even if he wasn’t the target,” Gaetz said. “There’s probably somebody in Tucker Carlson’s orbit that the NSA was monitoring.”

Gaetz added: “I’m equally outraged when they target the people I like and the people I don’t like. When they target the press that I watch and the press that I despise.”

Lee Smith, author of “The Permanent Coup”, told the Bongino Show that no one should be surprised if Carlson’s allegations against the NSA are proven true.

“If they spied on the President… if they spied on Michael Flynn, a retired 3-star general, they are spying on a lot of people,” Smith said.

